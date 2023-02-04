ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have swooped in to land one of the most highly sought-after defensive coordinators of the hiring cycle. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has agreed to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina. Evero had interest from elsewhere, but ultimately chose Carolina. The #Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, per... The post Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement

The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Barry Sanders: ‘I wasn’t old enough to watch’

The NFL has this strange way of making young men feel old. Then again, maybe we are old. we’re starting to see guys enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and we remember when they were drafted. Philadelphia Eagles star Miles Sanders doesn’t have that problem. The man affectionately referred to as ‘Boobie’ turns 26 years young on May 1st. God willing, he still has more years remaining on this planet than he has already seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery to replace Duce Staley

The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach, filling the vacancy left by Duce Staley, who recently joined the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Montgomery, a highly regarded and experienced coach who previously served as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has been added to Detroit's staff as a sought-after veteran. Multiple teams were interested in his services.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

