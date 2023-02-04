Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son shows off arm at Pro Bowl
While Arch Manning will be generating plenty of buzz over the next few years, Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, is already showing signs of being a team’s future franchise quarterback. As Peyton was preparing as the head coach of the AFC squad in the Pro Bowl games this week—taking...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
WGMD Radio
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator
The Carolina Panthers have swooped in to land one of the most highly sought-after defensive coordinators of the hiring cycle. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has agreed to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina. Evero had interest from elsewhere, but ultimately chose Carolina. The #Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, per... The post Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Report: Broncos Hire Zach Strief as New OL Coach
Strief was a standout lineman for the Saints.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers
The Vikings defensive coordinator search has come down to Brian Flores and Mike Pettine.
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
Indianapolis Colts head coaching finalist Ejiro Evero is in high demand as a defensive coordinator elsewhere.
Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Barry Sanders: ‘I wasn’t old enough to watch’
The NFL has this strange way of making young men feel old. Then again, maybe we are old. we’re starting to see guys enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and we remember when they were drafted. Philadelphia Eagles star Miles Sanders doesn’t have that problem. The man affectionately referred to as ‘Boobie’ turns 26 years young on May 1st. God willing, he still has more years remaining on this planet than he has already seen.
Aaron Glenn Interviewed 'Really Well' With Colts
Detroit Lions Aaron Glenn has impressed the Colts front office.
Lions to hire Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery
Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff as the assistant head coach and running backs coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Following the news that Duce Staley is expected to join Frank Reich’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, the...
Detroit Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery to replace Duce Staley
The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach, filling the vacancy left by Duce Staley, who recently joined the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Montgomery, a highly regarded and experienced coach who previously served as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has been added to Detroit's staff as a sought-after veteran. Multiple teams were interested in his services.
Updated look at Colts' 2023 draft pick order
The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but we learned Monday that one of their selections is expected to be a bit earlier in the pick order. The midseason trade between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills, which included a conditional sixth-round pick,...
