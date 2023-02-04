ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. To Extend Public Health Emergency For COVID One Final Time

The White House announced that it is extending the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency for one more time. The two declarations were set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively. In a press release, the Biden administration said that both emergency orders will come to an...
Benzinga

How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut

Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
Medicare Advantage Plans 101: Understanding Your Options

Medicare Advantage Plans are a type of health insurance plan that is offered by private insurance companies and approved by Medicare. These plans provide Medicare benefits and often include additional benefits, such as prescription drug coverage or routine dental and vision care. If you’re eligible for Medicare, you may be able to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan.

