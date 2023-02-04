Read full article on original website
WAPT
Murrah basketball alums produce thrilling rivalry matchup at Jackson State
Mississippi Valley State head coach George Ivory and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams clashed in their latest SWAC coaching duel Saturday night. The two Murrah state grads said they share a strong relationship off the court. Ivory won this match up in his first time visiting Jackson State as...
WTOK-TV
Collins with 21, Mississippi Valley State tops Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terry Collins had 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 82-78 victory against Jackson State on Saturday night. Collins had six rebounds and five steals for the Delta Devils (3-21, 2-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rayquan Brown scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Kadar Waller was 4 of 5 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. The Delta Devils stopped a five-game slide with the victory.
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, February 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond’s Hilton signs to Hinds CC
Raymond High School football player Catrell Hilton signed to Hinds Community College on Wednesday. Hilton, who starred at wide receiver, finished the 2022 season with 27 catches, 464 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Rangers to a 7-4 record under Head Coach Michael Fields. Hilton will soon be...
WAPT
JPS middle schools hold first basketball all-star game in effort to keep local talent in-district
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools held its first ever basketball all-star game for middle school boys Saturday night at Forest Hill. The teams were split into North Side and South Side. Bailey, Blackburn, Brinkley, Chastain and Cardozo represented the North while Kirksey, Peeples, Powell, Northwest and Whitten made up the South team.
Market steer competition held at Dixie National Rodeo
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People traveled from across the state to show off their prime farm animals down at the Fairgrounds. One of the many beloved parts of the historic Dixie National Rodeo season is the chance to show off at the Market Steer Competition. Some contestants spend several months getting their animals ready to […]
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Yazoo City
Mayhap you are seeking for a sort list of hotel in the Yazoo City territory. I’ve given on this blog the excellent hotel sort list these are basically situated in the Yazoo City. You will get a average people ratings, details address, Support Hotline, Web information, and also a...
WAPT
ABC News takes a deep dive into Jackson's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — ABC News is following the money of major federal aid programs. Sunday, during "This Week," ABC reporter Rachel Scott reported on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson as part of her special series, "Through the Cracks." Watch additional coverage on ABCNews.go.com, including a tour of the...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WLBT
Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
WLBT
Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School students will return to in-person learning Monday. The high school shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and Friday due to the school experiencing a “major mechanical challenge” to its heating system. According to the Jackson Public Schools District, the issue...
WLBT
Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers. The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical...
One dead, another in custody after verbal altercation in Mississippi neighborhood escalates
One man is dead, and another is in custody after an apparent verbal altercation escalated into a shooting. Officials from the Jackson Police Department responded to a call about a verbal altercation between two men at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene on Ilano Drive...
WAPT
Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
Lumumba wants body cam footage of man’s death released
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants the body camera footage of the incident that left one man dead and three police officers on administrative leave released to the public. Authorities said Keith Murriel, 41, died while in custody of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). His family claimed he was […]
Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
