Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

2-star play on Oklahoma covering: 6.5 seems like a whole hell of a lot for an inconsistent team. Plus, games in the Big 12 always seem to go down to the wire and in the previous matchup with Oklahoma, that was the case. Oklahoma is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, including 7-0 SU. WVU is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 and 1-6 ATS in the last seven at home.

Over/Under: 138.5

1-star play on the under: If you take away the blowout win over Alabama, Oklahoma is only averaging 57.3 points per game since beating the Mountaineers in Norman. They've been extremely careless with the basketball and haven't shot the three well at all, which is something they lived by in this first matchup with WVU, making 9/20.

My picks

ATS record: 13-9 (59%)

O/U record: 13-9 (59%)

Overall: 26-18 (59%)

