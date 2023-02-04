ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7ubJ_0kcTd8bq00

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

2-star play on Oklahoma covering: 6.5 seems like a whole hell of a lot for an inconsistent team. Plus, games in the Big 12 always seem to go down to the wire and in the previous matchup with Oklahoma, that was the case. Oklahoma is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, including 7-0 SU. WVU is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 and 1-6 ATS in the last seven at home.

Over/Under: 138.5

1-star play on the under: If you take away the blowout win over Alabama, Oklahoma is only averaging 57.3 points per game since beating the Mountaineers in Norman. They've been extremely careless with the basketball and haven't shot the three well at all, which is something they lived by in this first matchup with WVU, making 9/20.

My picks

ATS record: 13-9 (59%)

O/U record: 13-9 (59%)

Overall: 26-18 (59%)

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 18.1-12.9 record (up from 17.9-13.1 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 21 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the ninth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia in ESPN’s Top 25

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are 14-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play, but they play in the toughest conference in the college basketball and the computer rankings recognize that. ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold

Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Odds of Making the NCAA Tournament

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Although that is far from a spectacular record, the Big 12 is by far the most challenging conference in the nation and West Virginia has one of the hardest schedules in the college basketball.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Where is Jose Perez?

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Manhattan transfer Jose Perez is not eligible to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, he is allowed to practice with the team and sit with his teammates on the bench. Perez, a 6’5 guard who was chosen as the preseason Player of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Might Mountaineers miss out on March? 'That's not going to happen'

West Virginia basketball begins the second half of the Big 12 season with tonight's 8 o'clock home game against Oklahoma, and be careful with your DVRs. The game will begin on ESPNEWS before it's moved to ESPN2. The latter was supposed to broadcast the game from start to finish, but ESPN2 decided to add an NBA game to its schedule and will carry the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at 6 p.m. When that game is over, the network will switch to the Sooners and the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Quotes Bill Stewart Following Huge Victory

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference with a huge 93-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game:. “I think they understand that in order to do what...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy