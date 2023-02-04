ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcarthur, OH

Jones Pleads Guilty to Murder Charges

By Staff reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

MCARTHUR – Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, both 1st degree felonies last week in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas. These charges were in connection with her involvement in the March 1, 2022, deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael in McArthur.

Jones and her co-defendant, August Christopher Schuetz, were indicted by an April 2022 grand jury on numerous felonies after the double homicide. In both the Jones and Schuetz cases, the State of Ohio has been represented by Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Payne. Jones is represented by Kirk McVay, Assistant Ohio Public Defender.

Common Pleas Judge James Salyer has ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in this matter. Final sentencing of Jones is held in abeyance until a later date, sometime after the PSI is completed. Jones could potentially face a maximum prison term of 27.5 years, maximum fine of $40,000, up to 5 years post-release control, registration in the Violent Offender Registry, and other penalties.

The trial of Jones’ co-defendant, Schuetz, has not been scheduled on the court’s docket at this point, but is expected to take place in the coming months. Schuetz and one of the victims, Jori Brown, were formally in a relationship together. Both Brown and McMichael leave behind minor children, other family members, and friends.

