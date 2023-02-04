ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?

One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake

LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023

Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Man found dead at transit center in Washington County

NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Summit Avenue Regional Trail proposal driving passionate debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A plan to redesign St. Paul's historic Summit Avenue is driving passionate debate among neighbors and those who travel on the iconic avenue. Until Feb. 28, the city is taking public comments on the Summit Avenue Regional Trail and proposed plans for a raised, separated bike path. "Really, over the winter in some places, the bike lane disappears completely," Zack Mensinger said.Zack Mensinger is co-chair of the St. Paul Bicycle Coalition. He's among those in support of the city's draft plan to convert Summit Avenue into a regional trail system."I'm an everyday cyclist, literally year round. I rode 7,000...
SAINT PAUL, MN
