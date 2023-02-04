Local lawmakers share legislative update and frustrations

by Jim Boyle

Editor

State Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, and Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, held a town hall meeting Jan. 28, which by the end of it had family, friends and party faithful demoralized after listening to a session update followed by a Q&A session.

The meeting was held at the Elk River Public Library, less than 12 hours after senators voted 34-33 along party lines after 15 hours of debate on abortion legislation. Democrats rejected amendment after amendment to add limits and restrictions to the bill. Democrats say the bill provides for fundamental rights for women to make health care decisions. Republicans call it extreme without guardrails to protect women and children.

Novotny and Lucero expressed frustration with the Democrats’ approach to passing the fast-tracked legislation and said they expect more of the same tactics on other issues before the Legislature, including energy, election integrity and gun rights, to name a few.

Novotny spoke of House File 91, which is considered the Abortion Plus bill that takes away a lot of the protections that are already in state law. The local lawmaker says that it speaks to what happens if a baby survives an abortion.

“By state law it has to be given care and medical treatment,” he said. “HF 91 takes away those protections. The baby would literally be able to die on the table.”

Novotny said he was told by the bill’s sponsor the law is not needed because the abortion is performed by medical personnel and they are obliged to provide medical treatment to that baby after it’s born.

Novotny became even more puzzled when an amendment to HF 91 came before a committee he was on to change a sentence in which the term “medical personnel” was struck from the language to read “an abortion provided by a person of the pregnant individual’s choosing.”

“If House File 91 passes and signed by the governor, any person can perform an abortion as long as it’s OK with the pregnant individual,” he said. “They don’t even call the individual a mother.

“However you come down on the abortion issue, to see the back-door, quiet changes they try to make without drawing attention to it is concerning,” Novotny said. “That seems to be the road map they plan to use for the rest of the session.”

Election integrity could also take a hit, the two lawmakers said.

Lucero is a licensed real estate agent, contractor and owner of a property management company, but he considers all that a hobby, with his profession of 20 years being in cybersecurity. In that field, he said, the job is to protect integrity.

“The way to protect integrity, it starts with authentication,” he said. “That’s proving you are who you claim to be. Each one of us deals with this when you’re logging into your banking website.”

Once a person has entered the appropriate information like a username and password, the authentication from that determines access to your account and not somebody else’s.

“When it comes to election integrity, that is something I have been fighting for and Rep. Novotny have been fighting for,” he said. “We need to ensure those who are casting a ballot are indeed qualified to have access by proving who they claim to be.”

A bill at the Legislature that threatens this, he said, is seeking driver’s licenses for all illegal immigrants.

“Among the provisions ... are no distinguishing marks on that license, illegal immigrant versus a legal citizen or resident,” he said. “When you take that combined with the stipulation that the DVS won’t be able share any information on illegal immigrants ... and another elections bill that creates automatic voter registration for anybody with a driver’s license, (there will be problems).”

Those problems could include movement from one house to another, from another state to Minnesota or other efforts to auto register people or pre-register 16- and 17-year-olds.

“You can’t vote yet, but you have registered a ballot that will automatically be sent to you and you may not (live) there anymore,” Lucero said. “With ballots floating around, it is a significant threat. (It) breaks all the tenets of authentication and authorization.”

Novotny said the abortion bill, a driver’s license for all bill and the auto registry bill are among the Democtracts’ top five priorities.

“I’m 57 years old and that doesn’t pass my smell test,” Novotny said.

Town hall attendees asked whether Republicans will be on defense all session.

Lucero said it has been his hope that because of the narrowness of the majority in the Senate and the fact that Gov. Tim Walz didn’t win by a landslide that the Republican perspective would be considered important.

“Each senator represents approximately 80,000 people, and the 34th seat was won by about 321 votes,” he said. “But it didn’t make a difference on the abortion bill.

“There should be a recognition that there’s a large population that does not agree and does not support Gov. Walz and the Senate is split 50-50. The (GOP) voices should have a perspective and a say. That would be the ideal, but it’s not happening.”

Much like the abortion issue, Republicans offered 24 amendments in a committee meeting on a carbon-free by 2040 energy bill, and every single one was voted down.

Lucero said he asked that a stipulation that electric grid reliability be added to the list of priorities. He said the chair and chief author of the bill said reliability is not priority and told members to vote against this amendment.

“I don’t know what the priorities are, but reliability is not one of them,” Lucero said. “The GOP should have a say. They’re running things as if they have a 90-10 mandate.”

Novotny offered an example of the power Democrats are wielding. He said they rejected an amendment requiring solar panels be manufactured with non-child-slave labor.

“Not one Democrat supported the measure,” Novotny said.

Lucero said he will resume his efforts to lift the moratorium expanding or creating new sources of nuclear power, despite shining examples of it being cheap, reliable and clean carbon-free energy.

“What the opposition is, I don’t know,” Lucero said.

The shortage of housing stock was also discussed. The lack of homes going for less than $250,000 has raised red flags. There were only 75 in the Twin Cities at a recent point in time.

Someone in attendance at the town hall said she could attest that were none available in Elk River.

Lucero talked about regulations driving up prices and noted how home ownership promotes intergenerational wealth. The boom in apartment buildings will not build intergenerational wealth.