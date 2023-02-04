Read full article on original website
Fellow Democrat seeks to challenge Albra for town supervisor nomination
FISHKILL – Maureen Natrella, the former Dutchess County Conservative Party chairperson who recently became a Democrat has expressed interest in running against incumbent Fishkill Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, who is also a Democrat. The disclosure was made after former Fishkill Town Councilwoman Jackie Bardini, the incoming secretary-treasurer for the Fishkill Democratic Committee disclosed information mentioned during an executive committee meeting that was held last week.
Newburgh mayor to seek reelection
NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey plans to seek reelection to his second full four-year term as Newburgh’s top elected official in November. He was a city councilman initially and took over the mayor’s role when then-Mayor Judy Kennedy died. Harvey, a Democrat, served one year before running...
McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A due to traffic concerns
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. “We want quality of life. We don’t want accidents,” said Yonkers resident Joanne Gaito. Gaito and her neighbors are downright angry that Chick-fil-A has set its sights on their Yonkers neighborhood to open […]
Hochul May Force 30% Tuition Hike At One Capital Region College
Rampant inflation and declining enrollment has put New York's colleges and universities in financial distress. Students are struggling to pay ever-rising costs while schools face budget crises each year. Now Governor Hochul has opened a door to help fix funding that students aren't going to like. Under her new state...
Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022. On Feb. 2, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that the trooper was arrested and charged with issuing falsified tickets and supporting depositions to individuals who were never subjected to a traffic stop. DA...
Supervisor Albra’s assistant resigns claiming office was a hostile work environment
TOWN OF FISHKILL – The Fishkill Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary, Mike Natrella, abruptly resigned on January 30, claiming that Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, a Democrat, created an uncomfortable work environment and exhibited unstable behavior when not provided information to which he was not entitled. Natrella, a 24-year-old, is...
Mount Vernon City Council backtracks on decision to restrict video, audio recording in City Hall
The clerk who requested the vote says the city needs to limit where and when people can record sound and video because freelance, citizen First Amendment auditors come to government buildings, record their interactions, and disrupt business.
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, Member of the Yonkers Landmarks Preservation Board, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. Monday, February 6th. February 6, 1925: Billy Cook, owner of Billy Cook’s Inn on South Broadway, and employee...
No. Castle Gives Cold Shoulder to Latest Plan for Mariani Gardens Site
The owners of Armonk’s former Mariani Gardens site must reconfigure their latest housing proposal for the property after officials cited various problems, including excessive density and aesthetic incompatibility with the adjacent Bedford Road Historic District. Representatives for NCD Acquisitions, the entity that currently controls the property, reappeared before the...
Developer Reveal Plans for 15-Story Apartment Building at 157 Westchester Avenue in Port Chester, New York
Titanium Realty Group has revealed proposals to redevelop a historic theater into a mixed-use rental property at 157 West Chester Avenue in Port Chester, Westchester County. If approved by the Port Chester Planning Commission, the new building will top out at 15 stories and comprise 169 market-rate rental units, 21 affordable housing units designated for households earning 60 percent area median income (AMI), 1,465 square feet of commercial space, and two levels of parking for up to 110 vehicles.
New exhibit explores history of Black experience in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- In Westchester County, there's a powerful reminder that Black history is American history.A new exhibit explores the pain and pride of the Black experience in New Rochelle.New Rochelle is focusing on the future with record downtown development, even as a new exhibit acknowledges those who laid its very foundation."When the French Huguenots, the Protestants fleeing their homeland, first came to New Rochelle, they brought enslaved individuals with them," City Historian Barbara Davis said. "The enslaved individuals that did the heavy lifting."Davis worked with the New Rochelle Council on the Arts to produce the extensive exhibit called...
2 high-ranking FDNY chiefs give up titles after commissioner demotes 3 other chiefs
NEW YORK — After FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh demoted three FDNY chiefs over the weekend, two of the department’s top uniformed officials gave up their own positions in protest, the Daily News has learned. The turmoil in the highest levels of the FDNY began when Kavanagh demoted Deputy...
Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
