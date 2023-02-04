ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Record-high temps Monday sets stage for evening cold front

We were warm and windy out there on Monday with most of us making it into the 60s and even a few lower 70s! We actually tied a daily high record today coming in at 72 at KCI. This was out ahead of our next cold front that is swinging through the region this evening. The front will change winds out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall thanks to the cold front, but it isn’t anything we can’t handle. As it continues to swing through, a random shower could be squeezed out of the atmosphere mainly southeast of Kansas City. Nighttime lows will drop into the lower 30s. Even though the cold front brings a big swing in temperatures for the next few days, we will still actually stay above average for this time of year in the 40s and lower 50s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Warm and spring-like conditions will wrap up the weekend

It’s hard to believe it’s the heart of winter! Warm and spring-like temperatures will wrap up the weekend. Most of us will push to the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Winds also take a lighter approach today, from the west to northeast 5-10 mph. A treat for sure. This is 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday night lows will be pleasant, dropping to 37 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices fall for the first time since last year

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area fell this past week for the first time this year. The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.2 cents this past week, the first weekly fall in price since late last year. The average gas price in the metro now stands at $3.14 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gasoline prices around the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City. And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess. Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound traffic shuts down starting Monday for new bridge project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7

Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KEARNEY, MO
kcur.org

Outside a Kansas City coffee shop, a vending machine features cuts of locally raised beef

If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass Cattle Company herdsman. “So if this is going to succeed — and doesn’t succeed here — that would be a surprise.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
OnlyInYourState

Take Home Old-Fashioned Candy When You Visit This Candy Shop In Missouri

A trip to the candy store offers so much promise. As kids, we might not have been able to buy every single thing we wanted. Our pockets usually weren’t that deep and, well, the adults might not have been too happy if we blew all of our money on sugary sweets. That was then and this is now…and we can spend as much time and buy as many goodies as we want at this candy shop in Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville Fire District rescues homeowner from Saturday afternoon fire

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a fire Saturday afternoon. A reported house fire was called in to Smithville firefighters at 3:30 p.m. Saturday near NE 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue. The homeowner reported that his living room was...
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy