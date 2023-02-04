Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Record-high temps Monday sets stage for evening cold front
We were warm and windy out there on Monday with most of us making it into the 60s and even a few lower 70s! We actually tied a daily high record today coming in at 72 at KCI. This was out ahead of our next cold front that is swinging through the region this evening. The front will change winds out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall thanks to the cold front, but it isn’t anything we can’t handle. As it continues to swing through, a random shower could be squeezed out of the atmosphere mainly southeast of Kansas City. Nighttime lows will drop into the lower 30s. Even though the cold front brings a big swing in temperatures for the next few days, we will still actually stay above average for this time of year in the 40s and lower 50s.
KCTV 5
Warm and spring-like conditions will wrap up the weekend
It’s hard to believe it’s the heart of winter! Warm and spring-like temperatures will wrap up the weekend. Most of us will push to the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Winds also take a lighter approach today, from the west to northeast 5-10 mph. A treat for sure. This is 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday night lows will be pleasant, dropping to 37 degrees.
KCTV 5
Kansas City gas prices fall for the first time since last year
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area fell this past week for the first time this year. The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.2 cents this past week, the first weekly fall in price since late last year. The average gas price in the metro now stands at $3.14 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gasoline prices around the country.
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
KCTV 5
Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season. In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24. Worlds of...
KCTV 5
Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City. And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess. Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May...
Kansas City named one of the Best Cheap Travel Destinations
The people of Kansas City might be traveling to Arizona to cheer on their Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but you should consider traveling to Kansas City when they get back. Kansas City was named one of the top 5 best cheap places to travel in the US. The travel...
KMBC.com
Dive teams recover body after person falls through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams recovered a body after they were dispatched to the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which is coated...
Man drowned Monday after falling through ice on Shawnee Mission Park Lake
A 21-year-old man drowned Monday after falling through ice on Shawnee Mission Park Lake near the lake's dog park
KCTV 5
Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound traffic shuts down starting Monday for new bridge project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7
Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
How you can tackle Super Bowl travel prices
Anything that comes within 100 yards of the Super Bowl is bound to be expensive — travel is no exception.
Video shows tractor-trailer dragging Kia down Kansas interstate: ‘Just wedged underneath there’
Video from a witness and footage from cameras over the interstate show the car being dragged down the highway. The truck was eventually stopped eight miles down the road.
kcur.org
Outside a Kansas City coffee shop, a vending machine features cuts of locally raised beef
If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass Cattle Company herdsman. “So if this is going to succeed — and doesn’t succeed here — that would be a surprise.”
OnlyInYourState
Take Home Old-Fashioned Candy When You Visit This Candy Shop In Missouri
A trip to the candy store offers so much promise. As kids, we might not have been able to buy every single thing we wanted. Our pockets usually weren’t that deep and, well, the adults might not have been too happy if we blew all of our money on sugary sweets. That was then and this is now…and we can spend as much time and buy as many goodies as we want at this candy shop in Missouri.
Missing 1-month-old baby boy located safe; investigation ongoing
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 1-month-old baby boy who had been the focus of a missing person report.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I found a great apartment — but the landlord charges fees for a pet fish
An astonished TikToker recently discovered caring for a pet fish could tank her monthly budget. In a viral TikTok that has netted over 60,000 views, the Missouri woman, who goes by @nicr__ online, seemed at a loss for words over the fees a Kansas City landlord is charging for a little swimmer.
KMBC.com
Pastor: More help needed at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex with bedbug issues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pastor is pleading for help for people inside the Victory Hills Apartments near College and Parallel Parkways. Inspectors have deemed the property unfit for occupancy if the bedbug issues are not corrected by March 13th. A representative for the property management company and owner...
KCTV 5
Smithville Fire District rescues homeowner from Saturday afternoon fire
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a fire Saturday afternoon. A reported house fire was called in to Smithville firefighters at 3:30 p.m. Saturday near NE 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue. The homeowner reported that his living room was...
Comments / 0