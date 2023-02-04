We were warm and windy out there on Monday with most of us making it into the 60s and even a few lower 70s! We actually tied a daily high record today coming in at 72 at KCI. This was out ahead of our next cold front that is swinging through the region this evening. The front will change winds out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall thanks to the cold front, but it isn’t anything we can’t handle. As it continues to swing through, a random shower could be squeezed out of the atmosphere mainly southeast of Kansas City. Nighttime lows will drop into the lower 30s. Even though the cold front brings a big swing in temperatures for the next few days, we will still actually stay above average for this time of year in the 40s and lower 50s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO