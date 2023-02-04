OBITUARY: Sonia Lizette Torres

Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family. Top Trumps announced a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works. It will be available to purchase on October 1st, reports WSMV. Ahead of the game releasing, they are asking for residents input on what should […] The post There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO