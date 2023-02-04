OBITUARY: Sonia Lizette Torres
Sonia Lizette Torres, age 41 of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Survived by husband, Jose Alvarenga; daughters, Susana Lizeth Aguilar Torres, Fabiola Sanchez Zarate and Stephanie Torres; son, Miguel Angel Alvarenga Torres; grandchildren, Melanie Lizeth Ortiz Aguilar and Angel Gabriel Ortiz Aguilar; mother, Angela Gonzales; and father, Aristeo Torres Perec.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Jose Galvez. Interment Greenwood North Cemetery, Goodlettsville, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
