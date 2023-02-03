The Lodi High cheer team struck silver in Nevada last week, with a second-place finish at the Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas. Competing at the Orleans Arena, 24 Lodi athletes scored a 91.6 on the first day of the competition, and stood in second place heading into the second day. Coach Brittany Lampson, in her first year coaching the team after being with McNair the past five years, said the team’s second-day routine was a perfect zero deduction performance.

LODI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO