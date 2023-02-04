ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How close is red-hot Maryland basketball to being ranked again?

If you were hoping Maryland basketball would return to the national rankings thanks to its recent hot streak, well, no such luck. In fact, surprisingly, the Terps weren't close to the top 25. Maryland received 12 points in this week's AP Poll, the ninth-most in the 'Others receiving votes' ledger....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 10 Ohio State preview

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball welcomes No. 10 Ohio State to XFINITY Center for a Big Ten clash on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN2. The Terps (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten) are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 96-82 loss to No. 6 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland’s trio of Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers and Abby Meyers was the only source of offense with 68 of its team’s total points. The Terps were hobbled by a slow start and never regained their traction in the top-10 showdown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane

When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wawa Set to Return to College Park After 16 Years

Wawa is coming back to College Park after a 16-year absence. The Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience-store-slash-eateries will open a new location at 10050 Baltimore Ave., next to the College Park Ikea store. The 4,736-square-foot store will be the first in the city since 2007, although it has one farther north...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): ​​​​Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.​
MARYLAND STATE
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims

BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents.  John Angelos serves as...
BALTIMORE, MD
‘I Have Some Really Good News’: Rockville Resident Wins $50,000 in Powerball

A Rockville man became $50,000 richer playing Powerball when he and his wife picked up their winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore recently. The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing did not produce a jackpot winner but the 56-year-old Rockville man was one of 37 people to win $50,000 across the country. The information technology specialist purchased 5 chances to win at the Courthouse Exxon in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Westfield Wheaton | Shopping mall in Maryland

Westfield Wheaton, formerly known as Wheaton Plaza, is a 1.7 million square-foot, two-level indoor shopping mall in Wheaton, Maryland, north of Washington, D.C. It is owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Its anchor stores include Macy’s, Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Costco. On March 23, 1954, real estate developer Simon...
WHEATON, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai

GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
GREENBELT, MD

