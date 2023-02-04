Read full article on original website
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
247Sports
How close is red-hot Maryland basketball to being ranked again?
If you were hoping Maryland basketball would return to the national rankings thanks to its recent hot streak, well, no such luck. In fact, surprisingly, the Terps weren't close to the top 25. Maryland received 12 points in this week's AP Poll, the ninth-most in the 'Others receiving votes' ledger....
testudotimes.com
Led by Miller’s 29 points, No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball dismantles No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese looked ready to storm 94 feet when senior guard Diamond Miller was fouled with no call early in the third quarter. She badgered both referees before regaining her composure. How did the team respond? By forcing the officials to start calling fouls....
testudotimes.com
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 10 Ohio State preview
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball welcomes No. 10 Ohio State to XFINITY Center for a Big Ten clash on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN2. The Terps (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten) are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 96-82 loss to No. 6 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland’s trio of Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers and Abby Meyers was the only source of offense with 68 of its team’s total points. The Terps were hobbled by a slow start and never regained their traction in the top-10 showdown.
testudotimes.com
No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse dominates No. 20 Richmond, 15-4, in season opener
With under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse held a comfortable 10-1 lead over No. 20 Richmond. As the Spiders moved the ball around the offensive zone, Maryland closed every possible scoring avenue, forcing Richmond into taking another difficult shot. Graduate long-stick midfielder...
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
hyattsvillewire.com
Wawa Set to Return to College Park After 16 Years
Wawa is coming back to College Park after a 16-year absence. The Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience-store-slash-eateries will open a new location at 10050 Baltimore Ave., next to the College Park Ikea store. The 4,736-square-foot store will be the first in the city since 2007, although it has one farther north...
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Sagamore Spirit Penny’s Proof Maryland Straight Rye 2022 Release
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by the party behind it. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. “There is no one article made in Baltimore that has done more to spread the fame of...
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Towerlight
Gov. Moore holds cabinet meeting at Towson; visits future College of Health professions building
Gov. Wes Moore held his second cabinet meeting at The Armory and saw the construction site for the new College of Health professions during a visit to Towson University on Friday. Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor two weeks ago, said he chose Towson as the...
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
mymcmedia.org
‘I Have Some Really Good News’: Rockville Resident Wins $50,000 in Powerball
A Rockville man became $50,000 richer playing Powerball when he and his wife picked up their winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore recently. The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing did not produce a jackpot winner but the 56-year-old Rockville man was one of 37 people to win $50,000 across the country. The information technology specialist purchased 5 chances to win at the Courthouse Exxon in Rockville.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Wheaton | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Wheaton, formerly known as Wheaton Plaza, is a 1.7 million square-foot, two-level indoor shopping mall in Wheaton, Maryland, north of Washington, D.C. It is owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Its anchor stores include Macy’s, Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Costco. On March 23, 1954, real estate developer Simon...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
WUSA
3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai
GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
