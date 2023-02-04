ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

toplaxrecruits.com

Jonathan Bucciarelli ’24 of Rochester, NY signs NLI with Jacksonville

2/6/2023 – ROCHESTER, NY Jonathan Bucciarelli, a junior goaltender and honor roll student at Greece Olympia High School, is heading south to continue his education and lacrosse career at Jacksonville University. Jon, an AP student and 4x honor roll student, maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans on majoring in Business Analytics.
ROCHESTER, NY

