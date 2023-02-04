ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

hernandosun.com

Academia Hernando presents:“They Created What?”

A long overdue recognition of many forgotten women of the arts will take place at the next installment of Academia Hernando’s spring community learning series. Historian Sheryl Long will dive into the lives of these women when she presents “They Created What?” at 10 am on February 10 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Poker run to benefit Gulfside Hospice

Hittin’ the Road for Hospice is the perfect excuse for bikers to get on the road and enjoy a scenic ride while supporting a worthy cause with friends. This 11th annual poker run will benefit Gulfside Hospice, which is currently in a capital campaign to build a new hospice care center in New Port Richey. Registration is still open for groups and single riders and participants who register by Feb. 11 will receive a free T-shirt, patch and door prize ticket.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville unveils mermaid at City Hall

BROOKSVILLE — Artist Arielle Katarina was the center of attention on Jan. 30, as her mermaid statue was unveiled at Brooksville’s City Hall. The mermaid’s name is Sirena de la Fruta; in English, that’s “siren of the fruit.”. “I painted her maybe four to eight...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
DADE CITY, FL
hernandosun.com

Join the Front Porch Art Walk movement

Put your sneakers on. The next art walk takes place Feb. 4th. The “Front Porch Art Walk” was conceived as an arts event designed to give a fresh new platform for Hernando County artists and to draw more traffic to the businesses of Hernando Beach. After only a month in existence, the front porch art movement is growing by leaps and bounds.
HERNANDO BEACH, FL
suncoastnews.com

Riders honor fellow first responders during stop at fire station

BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view. With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Mermaid statues to leave Weeki Wachee to promote tourism

WEEKI WACHEE — The mermaids will be on the move. No, not the lovelies who swim at Weeki Wachee State Park and have entranced many tourists who venture off the beaten track to see something besides Disney and Universal. These are the 27 new mermaid statues unveiled on Jan....
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

The Weeki Wachee mermaid historian who “never touched water”

Hernando County residents know Jan Knowles as a historian and tour guide, one who has led festive and informative tours, sometimes in costume and by carriage, showcasing the history and spectacle of the homes, businesses, landmarks, and the art of Brooksville. Yet, not everyone knows that Knowles herself is a shining part of local history. So, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, she has expressed a gracious willingness to share her story. “I was the only Weeki Wachee Mermaid that never touched water,” she declared.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing

LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
LARGO, FL
hernandosun.com

Potential rezoning for Winding Waters K-8

The Hernando County School Board (HCSB) heard a presentation by Davis Demographics at a workshop on January 24, 2023, regarding Hernando County school capacity potentially facing a significant increase in student population over the next ten years. Currently, Winding Waters K-8 is at 97.5 percent capacity with enrolled students. Forecasts...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing

February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
TAMPA, FL

