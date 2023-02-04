Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
Academia Hernando presents:“They Created What?”
A long overdue recognition of many forgotten women of the arts will take place at the next installment of Academia Hernando’s spring community learning series. Historian Sheryl Long will dive into the lives of these women when she presents “They Created What?” at 10 am on February 10 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
suncoastnews.com
Poker run to benefit Gulfside Hospice
Hittin’ the Road for Hospice is the perfect excuse for bikers to get on the road and enjoy a scenic ride while supporting a worthy cause with friends. This 11th annual poker run will benefit Gulfside Hospice, which is currently in a capital campaign to build a new hospice care center in New Port Richey. Registration is still open for groups and single riders and participants who register by Feb. 11 will receive a free T-shirt, patch and door prize ticket.
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Bay News 9
Retired Hillsborough County math teacher reaches thousands of students on YouTube
TAMPA, Fla. — While many parents limit screen time for their kids, one retired Hillsborough County math teacher may provide a reason to reconsider — at least if their children are watching her YouTube channel. Marcia Silberman, who taught in a classroom for 30, launched her own channel...
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville unveils mermaid at City Hall
BROOKSVILLE — Artist Arielle Katarina was the center of attention on Jan. 30, as her mermaid statue was unveiled at Brooksville’s City Hall. The mermaid’s name is Sirena de la Fruta; in English, that’s “siren of the fruit.”. “I painted her maybe four to eight...
fox13news.com
Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
hernandosun.com
Join the Front Porch Art Walk movement
Put your sneakers on. The next art walk takes place Feb. 4th. The “Front Porch Art Walk” was conceived as an arts event designed to give a fresh new platform for Hernando County artists and to draw more traffic to the businesses of Hernando Beach. After only a month in existence, the front porch art movement is growing by leaps and bounds.
suncoastnews.com
Riders honor fellow first responders during stop at fire station
BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view. With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
suncoastnews.com
Mermaid statues to leave Weeki Wachee to promote tourism
WEEKI WACHEE — The mermaids will be on the move. No, not the lovelies who swim at Weeki Wachee State Park and have entranced many tourists who venture off the beaten track to see something besides Disney and Universal. These are the 27 new mermaid statues unveiled on Jan....
hernandosun.com
The Weeki Wachee mermaid historian who “never touched water”
Hernando County residents know Jan Knowles as a historian and tour guide, one who has led festive and informative tours, sometimes in costume and by carriage, showcasing the history and spectacle of the homes, businesses, landmarks, and the art of Brooksville. Yet, not everyone knows that Knowles herself is a shining part of local history. So, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, she has expressed a gracious willingness to share her story. “I was the only Weeki Wachee Mermaid that never touched water,” she declared.
Bay News 9
House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing
LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
hernandosun.com
Potential rezoning for Winding Waters K-8
The Hernando County School Board (HCSB) heard a presentation by Davis Demographics at a workshop on January 24, 2023, regarding Hernando County school capacity potentially facing a significant increase in student population over the next ten years. Currently, Winding Waters K-8 is at 97.5 percent capacity with enrolled students. Forecasts...
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing
February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
Confessed killer Steven Lorenzo asks for death sentence
Lorenzo objects to the state's version of events, but is still asking for the death sentence.
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
Deputies search for missing Brooksville teen last seen near Walmart in Spring Hill
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Thursday near a Walmart in Spring Hill after he didn't arrive at school the day before. According to a media alert, 15-year-old Alexzander Soto was spotted just after 6:30 a.m. on Ganz Drive...
Comments / 0