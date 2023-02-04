Read full article on original website
Related
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Judge refuses DeSantis administration’s request to toss migrant flights lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County Circuit Court judge on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis brought by a North Miami Beach state senator who has accused Florida’s governor of illegally using taxpayer funds to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last September.
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
Florida Supreme Court Sides With DeSantis Against Planned Parenthood
The Florida Supreme Court has struck down the Emergency Motion to Stay the First District Court of Appeal’s Decision Pending Review by the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood. In the court ruling, the lone dissenting opinion came from Justice Jorge Labarga, who stated:
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases
Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls for Permanent End to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
State lawmakers consider giving DeSantis OK to transport migrants from anywhere in U.S.
TALLAHASSEE — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
DeSantis requests record state budget. It includes $12 million to relocate migrants
It’s up to the Legislature to craft and pass a budget, but the governor can veto parts of it.
Orlando’s Rep. Anna Eskamani files legislation Wednesday to ban assault weapons in Florida
Days before, a statewide ‘constitutional carry’ bill was proposed
Senate gives final passage to school choice scholarships, teacher raises
The Utah Legislature passed a bill that will provide $8,000 scholarships to qualifying families for private education and give licensed educators a $6,000 pay raise. Read more.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses
The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Democrats introduce bills to repeal Michigan's 1931 abortion ban
A group of lawmakers in the state House and Senate are now ready to take action and get Michigan's 92-year-old law fully repealed.
Comments / 0