ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
Law & Crime

At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases

Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error

The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

State lawmakers consider giving DeSantis OK to transport migrants from anywhere in U.S.

TALLAHASSEE — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Monticello Times

Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses

The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy