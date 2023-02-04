ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Louisiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country

The tiny village of Washington, Louisiana has a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, but it wasn’t always so small. Louisiana’s third-oldest city was once the largest steamboat port between New Orleans and St. Louis. Things have changed a bit since the 19th century, but many of the buildings you’ll find within the village still date back to that era. Actually, nearly 80% of the buildings within Washington are historic landmarks, and the Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant is just one of them.
WASHINGTON, LA
Nevada Appeal

Amodei: Senate staff member blocking land transfers

Developers and community leaders at both ends of Nevada need a federal-lands bill – or at least an updated version of one already on the books – to proceed with expansion plans, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei said recently on Nevada Newsmakers. Yet Amodei said his efforts to transfer...
NEVADA STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Cracklins In Louisiana

Cracklins are practically a staple of every Louisianian’s diet, and this special general store in Louisiana is making some of the best cracklins you’ll ever have. South End Country Mart is much more than you’re average general store. This is your ultimate one-stop shop for all your needs. Let’s check it out:
LAFAYETTE, LA
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE

