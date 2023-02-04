Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Louisiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The tiny village of Washington, Louisiana has a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, but it wasn’t always so small. Louisiana’s third-oldest city was once the largest steamboat port between New Orleans and St. Louis. Things have changed a bit since the 19th century, but many of the buildings you’ll find within the village still date back to that era. Actually, nearly 80% of the buildings within Washington are historic landmarks, and the Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant is just one of them.
House passes GOP bill limiting Biden reserve sales and requiring oil leasing
House Republicans passed legislation Friday to limit President Joe Biden from selling oil from the emergency stockpile and tying sales to increased domestic fuel development, a rebuke of the administration's energy policies.
WJLA
Lawmakers reintroduce bills to grant DC full control over its National Guard, police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police are once again putting out all the security measures to keep everyone around Capitol Hills safe. Fencing has already been set up around the grounds, and legislation has once again been introduced to...
Nevada Appeal
Amodei: Senate staff member blocking land transfers
Developers and community leaders at both ends of Nevada need a federal-lands bill – or at least an updated version of one already on the books – to proceed with expansion plans, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei said recently on Nevada Newsmakers. Yet Amodei said his efforts to transfer...
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
dallasexpress.com
More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign
More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Ray Nagin ordered to up monthly restitution payments
A federal judge has ordered convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments from $500 to $1,200.
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
CBS News pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on why he's running for reelection after he introduced a bill limiting senators to 2 terms in office: 'Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?'
"If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I've never said I'm going to unilaterally comply," Cruz told CBS of running for a third term.
Republicans Rip Biden for Fencing Off Capitol Before State of the Union
The fencing was previously erected in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and during last year's State of the Union address.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Cracklins In Louisiana
Cracklins are practically a staple of every Louisianian’s diet, and this special general store in Louisiana is making some of the best cracklins you’ll ever have. South End Country Mart is much more than you’re average general store. This is your ultimate one-stop shop for all your needs. Let’s check it out:
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Resolution on new House and Senate districts is sailing through the Legislature
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
