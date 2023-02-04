Read full article on original website
Ashley Benson’s Reportedly Dating Oil Heir Brandon Davis 1 Year After G-Eazy Split
Ashley Benson is reportedly dating Brandon Davis. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and the oil heir, 43, “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” PEOPLE magazine reported on Friday, Feb. 3. Two days earlier, the new couple were seen on a double date with her pal Emma Roberts and Emma’s boyfriend Cody John at a basketball game before heading to a birthday party.
Salma Hayek's Dating History Includes Edward Norton and Josh Lucas
Salma Hayek has long been regarded as one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood. The star rose to fame in Tinsel Town after starring in 1996's "From Dusk Till Dawn," and has continued to expand her résumé, appearing in films like "Wild Wild West," "Dogma," and "Frida," the latter of which garnered critical acclaim. Most recently, Hayek is the voice of Kitty Softpaws in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and stars alongside Channing Tatum as Maxandra Mendoza in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," set to release on Feb. 10.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Ben Affleck Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Longtime Boyfriend John Miller In California
A new Hollywood bromance may be forming between Jennifer Garner's old and new love! Ben Affleck and John Miller were seen exchanging handshakes and smiles outside the actress' California home on Monday, January 30. As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, the Argo actor was waiting outside his ex-wife's home when the low-key couple arrived.As Garner parked her car on the sidewalk, Miller walked over to Affleck to greet him, with the two exchanging a few words while smiling. Shortly after, the brunette beauty — who stunned in a navy cardigan with a blouse, jeans and sneakers —...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Channing Tatum Says ‘Magic Mike’ Co-Star Salma Hayek ‘Was 1 of [His] First Crushes’
Channing Tatum is no stranger to locking lips with the most famous actresses in Hollywood, so why did Salma Hayek make him a nervous?
Emma Roberts Explains Why She Was Excited To Work With Her Aunt Julia Roberts' Longtime Co-Star Richard Gere
Richard Gere and Emma Roberts play father and daughter in the upcoming comedy, Maybe I Do.
Viola Davis and Keke Palmer stun in bold looks as they join Michelle Williams at AFI Awards Luncheon
The Golden Globes took place on Tuesday night, with the biggest stars hitting the red carpet in their most glamorous looks. And the stars returned Friday for the AFI Awards luncheon.
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
seventeen.com
Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
allhiphop.com
Just Leave Jonah Hill & Lauren London Alone
Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.) Anyway, the film’s […]
Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.
Harper's Bazaar
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of more than four years, John Miller. A source told Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed...
Rita Ora Reveals Her Unusual Emerald Engagement Ring
Rita Ora has kept the details surrounding her nuptials to Taika Waititi largely under wraps, with no confirmation of the exact date the couple exchanged their vows. What we do know: Waititi proposed to Ora with an emerald in a diamond pavé-set bezel, then presented his new wife with a delicate wedding band during a private ceremony.
Artem Chigvintsev Was Married Once Before He and Nikki Bella Tied the Knot
Long before Artem Chigvintsev found fame as one of the pros on Dancing With the Stars, he was an up and coming dancer who traveled the world competing. He was always a dancer, but before Hollywood and before his wife Nikki Bella, whom he wed in 2022, Artem was married once.
Collider
Austin Butler Says He's Finally Getting Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent
There's no denying that Austin Butler's performance in Elvis is nothing short of amazing, but one aspect of his work on the film has always been peculiar. After the production of the movie was completed, and throughout its promotion during the awards circuit, Butler seemed to keep the accent that made him sound like the King of Rock and Roll. This seemed to confuse audiences as he evidently didn't speak like that before working on the Baz Luhrmann project, which recently returned to theaters in a limited engagement. Even Vanessa Hudgens, Butler's ex-girlfriend, made fun of the situation through a social media post. In an interview with Variety, Butler declared that he is dropping the accent for good:
