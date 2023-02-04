There's no denying that Austin Butler's performance in Elvis is nothing short of amazing, but one aspect of his work on the film has always been peculiar. After the production of the movie was completed, and throughout its promotion during the awards circuit, Butler seemed to keep the accent that made him sound like the King of Rock and Roll. This seemed to confuse audiences as he evidently didn't speak like that before working on the Baz Luhrmann project, which recently returned to theaters in a limited engagement. Even Vanessa Hudgens, Butler's ex-girlfriend, made fun of the situation through a social media post. In an interview with Variety, Butler declared that he is dropping the accent for good:

