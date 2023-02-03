ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Flemington Residents Honored for Achievements During Fall 2022 Semester

By Audrey Blumberg
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Students from Flemington have been recognized for achievements in college during the fall 2022 semester.

Morgan Corbett, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Iowa. Corbett is a fourth year student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and is majoring in English and creative writing.
Matthew Moore, of Flemington, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Castleton University.
Natalie Lundari, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Roger Williams University. Lundari is a freshman in the Cummings School of Architecture.
A couple Flemington residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Hofstra University. They were Luke Hopta, majoring in film studies and production; and Rahul Kumar, majoring in accounting (licensure track).
Kelli Harchar, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg. Harchar is a speech path audiology BS major.
Kristin Weiland, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of New Hampshire. She is majoring in Nutr:Nutrition&Wellness.
Jacqueline Rockwell, of Flemington, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University. Rockwell is majoring in biology for a Bachelor of Science degree.
Kaitlyn Comfort, of Flemington, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University. She is majoring in communication sciences and disorders, for a Bachelor of Arts.
Several Flemington residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University. They were Caroline McCarthy, who is majoring in health sciences; Sean Stanaway, who is majoring in intelligence analysis; and Avery Gould, who is majoring in marketing.
Several Flemington residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Muhlenberg College. They were Rebecca Gelson, Charles Gillikin, Declan Kelsey and Lexi Sipos.
Several Flemington residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Scranton. They were Madison McVetty, a freshman early and primary teacher education major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies; Kevin J. Reilly, a sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies; Olivia R. Burd, a senior counseling and human services major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies; and Anne K. Murphy, a senior counseling and human services major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies.
Daniel Barrett, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Barrett is majoring in business administration.
Sneha Panchani, of Flemington, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Siena College.
Tyler Cassella, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at East Stroudsburg University.
A couple Flemington residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Delaware Valley University. They were Hannah Bernhard and Autumn Costa.
Lucas Perone, of Flemington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Centenary University. Also earning dean’s list honors from Hunterdon County were Andrew Rusnak, of Annandale; Mark P. Squindo and Sophia L. Wayner, of Califon; Matthew D. Montes and Carolyn R. Stoner, of Clinton; Brianna Creagh, Cora L. Hill and Trinity Tullo-McVicar, of Glen Gardner; Jenna V. Baranek, Desiree L. Harrington and Natalya E. Tasso, of Hampton; Emma N. Jones, of High Bridge; Austin Piscitelli, of Milford; and Johanna M. Beam, of Whitehouse Station.
Several Flemington residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Rhode Island. They were Alex Bentley, Brian Bielecki, Emily Fox, Cassidy Kleinwaks, Mary McKenna and Jordy Pedrick.
Jake McPherson, of Flemington, was awarded a gold star for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel. Gold stars are awarded to cadets ands students who earn a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

