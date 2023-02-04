Charles Oakley recalls when Michael Jordan didn't allow a teenage LeBron James to play in a pickup game - "Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt"

Charles Oakley took a teenage LeBron James to a pickup game that featured Michael Jordan, who told him he couldn't play because he was worried LeBron would get injured

Growing up as a teenage basketball phenomenon, LeBron James dreamt of becoming like Michael Jordan early on and having the same type of success as he did in the NBA. LeBron's talent was so tremendous that even at the age of 16, analysts and scouts already knew he belonged in the big league and that it was just a matter of time before he stepped foot on the NBA hardwood.

The former NBA player and one of the most well-known enforcers, Charles Oakley , was actually one of the first people to take LeBron under his wing when he was a teenager and tried to prepare him for life waiting for him in the NBA. He wanted to show him the ropes early on and, with his mentorship, guide him in the right direction, which is something every young player needs, especially of the caliber LeBron was early on in his basketball career.

Becoming a big brother for LeBron

In his autobiography book "The Last Enforcer ," Oakley mentioned how he focused on introducing LeBron to his idol Michael Jordan and showing him what it's like playing in the NBA in terms of intensity simply from a basketball perspective. That is why he invited LeBron, his mother, and his best friend and now business partner Maverick Carter to Chicago to participate in a pickup game organized by Jordan that featured a few other NBA players at the time.

" After we met, I became like a big brother to him. He looked up to Michael, and I knew I could help him get to know Mike. When LeBron was a junior in high school, Michael and I invited him to come to Chicago to watch us play pickup. The run was at Attack Athletics, a place owned by Michael's personal trainer Tim Grover ."

Jordan didn't allow LeBron to participate in a pickup game

Finally meeting your idol was a dream come true for LeBron, especially in an intimate environment like a pickup game. Oakley recalls LeBron bringing his basketball gear to Chicago in hopes of joining the pickup game and maybe even playing with or against his idol. However, that didn't happen because Jordan didn't want LeBron to get hurt playing against grown men or, in this case, NBA professionals who were stronger and bigger than LeBron at the time.

" You could tell how excited LeBron was to see Mike play. Chicago always had great pickup games, and on this day, there was a lot of NBA players running around. The look in LeBron's eyes said it all: he was in awe with Michael. What high school kid wouldn't be? LeBron brought his stuff and wanted to play, but Michael wouldn't let him. It would have been fun to see LeBron as a junior in high school going up against a legend like Jordan, but Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt playing against NBA players ."

A 16-year-old LeBron would've been able to hold his own even against NBA professionals but to say he would dominate the game is a stretch. That is exactly what happened later during his time in Chicago when he actually got the chance to play in a pickup game against some of the pros, but these games didn't have Jordan. According to Maverick Carter , he didn't disappoint, but he didn't dominate as well. LeBron was passive because those games were more of a learning experience to see what awaited him when he became a professional.

Now over 20 years after that invite to Chicago, LeBron is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, soon to become the leading scorer, and he's won everything a player can accomplish in the NBA. It's crazy to think that only 2 years after he met Jordan for the first time, he was already in the NBA, showcasing he is the real deal, winning the rookie of the year award, starting his legendary legacy and building a billion-dollar business empire.