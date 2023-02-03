Boys Basketball: West Morris Eliminates Parsippany Hills, 63-52, in MCT

LONG VALLEY, NJ -- The 16th-seeded Parsippany Hills boys basketball team bowed out of the Morris County Tournament with a 63-52 loss to top-seeded West Morris in the round-of-16 on Thursday night.

Julio Tatis scored a team-high 24 points for the Vikings (7-11), who put up a game effort and trailed by only seven points, 42-35, going into the fourth quarter.

Zachary Bolcar had nine points and Simeon Washington scored eight for Par Hills. Jack Leonard and Eli Stoute each scored 14 points for West Morris (18-2).



