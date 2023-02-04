Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Girls basketball: Villa Walsh ousts Montclair Kimberley - Prep B quarterfinal
Sheridan Caughey tallied 10 points while Fran Kearns had nine as fourth-seeded Villa Walsh stopped fifth-seeded Montclair Kimberley 44-29 in the quarterfinal round of the Prep B tournament in Morristown. Villa Walsh will next visit top-seeded Newark Academy in the semifinal stage on Sunday. Mary Bowers and Bowers Tessa had...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Girls basketball: Saddle Brook tops Pompton Lakes
Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook with 18 points in a 37-25 home victory over Pompton Lakes. Juliana Odum had nine points for Saddle Brook (17-4), which jumped out to a 22-13 first-half lead. Mia Soto scored 12 points for Pompton Lakes (11-9), with Gina Oswald adding 11 points. The N.J....
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Boys basketball: No. 15 St. Augustine, Cinnaminson win - Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Drew Harvey had 13 points while Noah Harvey had 12 as Cinnaminson overwhelmed Pitman 73-43 at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Joel Blamon tallied 11 points and Amare Gantt had eight points and four rebounds for Cinnaminson (18-1). Andrew Plaza finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Colin Parrish chipped in with six points and three rebounds.
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
Boys basketball: No. 7 Bergen Catholic bests Red Bank Catholic (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 edged Red Bank Catholic for a 52-43 win, in Oradell. Bergen Catholic held a 27-23 lead at the half. The Crusaders lengthened its win streak to six to improve its record to 16-6. The Caseys had its four-game win streak snapped...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches. At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m. At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m. 1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township. 4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe. At Hillsborough, 4 p.m. 3-Howell vs. 6-Edison. 2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick.
Laverty, Beckerman, Morales Lift Bernards Boys Basketball To 'Senior Day' Victory
The Bernards High boys basketball team picked the perfect day to snap its six-game losing streak. The Mountaineers, led by Connor Laverty's 20 points, Taejin Beckerman's 15 points and Gabriel Morales's 11 points, earned a 76-53 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday afternoon during Bernards' annual 'Senior Day' in Bernardsville. With the win, Bernards improved to 9-12 this season. Newark Academy, which received a game-high 22 points from Jaden Simon, fell to 4-18. The six Bernards' seniors that were honored included Beckerman, Hayden Byrne, Aidan Laverty, Julian Martinez, Marc Nakashian and Nathaniel Schmerler. Other contributors in the victory were Logan Marks (four points), Byrne...
Glen Ridge Girls' Basketball Team (Now 18-1 on the Season) Advanced to the County Quarterfinals; Ridgers Wrestling Begins Quest for a State Sectional Title on Feb. 6
It's been a very good winter sports season at Glen Ridge High. The girls' basketball team won its first 18 games of the 2022-2023 season before dropping its first contest on Feb. 4, against Montclair Immaculate, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament (ECT). Head coach Michael DelloRusso's team visits Newark East Side, on Feb. 6 and travels to Payne Tech, on Feb. 7, with both of those games tipping off at 4 p.m. DelloRusso knew his young team would have its hands full against the top-seed and defending ECT champion Montclair Immaculate. "They have really good size and speed," said DelloRusso...
Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4
Colts Neck, Donovan Catholic, Pinelands at Toms River East, 9 a.m. Red Bank, Manasquan at Keansburg, 9 a.m. Roselle Park, Abraham Clark at Keyport, 9 a.m. Holmdel, Holy Spirit at St. John Vianney, 10 a.m. Eastern, Oakcrest at Toms River North. QUADS. Egg Harbor, Maple Shade, Williamstown at Howell, 9...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
No. 20 Morris Knolls tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake McCloud posted a hat-trick with an assist as well to lead Morris Knolls, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown-Beard 8-1 at the Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Morris Knolls (10-4-4) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at the end of the first...
