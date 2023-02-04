ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Saddle Brook tops Pompton Lakes

Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook with 18 points in a 37-25 home victory over Pompton Lakes. Juliana Odum had nine points for Saddle Brook (17-4), which jumped out to a 22-13 first-half lead. Mia Soto scored 12 points for Pompton Lakes (11-9), with Gina Oswald adding 11 points. The N.J....
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge Girls' Basketball Team (Now 18-1 on the Season) Advanced to the County Quarterfinals; Ridgers Wrestling Begins Quest for a State Sectional Title on Feb. 6

It's been a very good winter sports season at Glen Ridge High. The girls' basketball team won its first 18 games of the 2022-2023 season before dropping its first contest on Feb. 4, against Montclair Immaculate, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament (ECT). Head coach Michael DelloRusso's team visits Newark East Side, on Feb. 6 and travels to Payne Tech, on Feb. 7, with both of those games tipping off at 4 p.m. DelloRusso knew his young team would have its hands full against the top-seed and defending ECT champion Montclair Immaculate.  "They have really good size and speed," said DelloRusso...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Laverty, Beckerman, Morales Lift Bernards Boys Basketball To 'Senior Day' Victory

The Bernards High boys basketball team picked the perfect day to snap its six-game losing streak. The Mountaineers, led by Connor Laverty's 20 points, Taejin Beckerman's 15 points and Gabriel Morales's 11 points, earned a 76-53 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday afternoon during Bernards' annual 'Senior Day' in Bernardsville. With the win, Bernards improved to 9-12 this season. Newark Academy, which received a game-high 22 points from Jaden Simon, fell to 4-18. The six Bernards' seniors that were honored included Beckerman, Hayden Byrne, Aidan Laverty, Julian Martinez, Marc Nakashian and Nathaniel Schmerler. Other contributors in the victory were Logan Marks (four points), Byrne...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday

Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.  
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational

Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over South Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos totaled 18 points and four rebounds to lead Shore to a 52-33 win over South Hunterdon in West Long Branch. Shore (18-3) outscored South Hunterdon (11-7) in all four quarters of the rematch from last season’s Central Jersey, Group I final. Conley Smolokoff added 15 points on...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy