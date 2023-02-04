ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Contestants Call Out Netflix, Production Companies for Inhumane Treatment

By Andrea Francese
Squid Game: The Challenge was announced by Netflix in June 2022. Now, the reality TV series is being filmed in the United Kingdom. Not everything is going according to plan, though. With 456 contestants competing to win a $4.5 million prize, tempers are flaring. Contestants who have been knocked out are talking openly about what they were forced to endure just to have a massive cash prize dangled in front of their eyes.

Contestants on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ call out production companies

Filming for Squid Game: The Challenge just began, but there are already issues. Following the filming of the opening competition (an intense game of red light, green light) more than 100 contestants were eliminated from the game. Many of them are unhappy. Following filming, several competitors have accused the production companies, Studio Lambert and The Garden, of inhumane treatment. The former contestants have accused the production companies and Netflix of forcing contestants to stand in the freezing cold for hours. They claim several players required medical treatment during the frigid filming day.

Medical issues because of the cold weather aren’t the only problem that contestants have brought up about the show’s production. Last week, a former contestant spoke to the Daily Mail and alleged that contestants were brought to a hotel and told they were not allowed to leave their rooms or talk to anyone else until production started. They had to remain isolated, never speaking to anyone, for several days. The source told the Daily Mail that some contestants were even booted from the show before production began.

Contestants allege ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is rigged

Psychological games and physical danger are heavy accusations, but some contestants claim it is all for naught, anyway. They allege the game show is rigged. According to contestants who spoke to Rolling Stone, several contestants were tossed from the game, despite completing challenges successfully. Others picked to compete claim the production team miced up the contestants they handpicked to move on to the next episode. They said the crew never gave those they planned to throw out live microphones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0707WK_0kcTa5mc00
Key art for ‘Squid Game’ | Netflix

The allegations that the show is rigged could cause issues for Netflix. After all, the announcement of the reality show was met with some excitement but also confusion. The original drama, Squid Game, was about how capitalism drives desperation. Adding a huge cash prize to a reality competition based on the famed show felt a bit tone-deaf to some fans. If a winner has been handpicked by the production company, as some competitors have suggested, the fallout could be bad. The streaming service giant, however, insists none of the allegations are true.

Netflix responds to allegations about ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix isn’t taking the allegations against them lying down. The streaming service provider has issued a statement to IndieWire. The statement reads, “Any suggestion that the competition is rigged or claims of serious harm to players are simply untrue.” The statement went on to assure viewers that all safety precautions are being followed and any participants who require follow-up care are receiving it.

While allegations against the show’s production continue to mount, Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date. The series currently has a holder page in the streaming service provider’s catalog, but few other details have emerged. We know the season is expected to last 10 episodes, with a winner being named in the final episode, though.

