No. 26 Keansburg at No. 7 CBA, 5 p.m. | Streaming Link. CBA has fallen prey to a tournament upset once already this season when the Colts lost to Red Bank in the Buc Classic in December. Their antennas will be up from the jump in this tournament and there is not much evidence – at least on paper – that Keansburg has a team that can send the CBA packing early. The Titans do have a senior-heavy roster and nearly knocked off Point Beach earlier in the year, but CBA will be a different beast altogether. The Pick: CBA, 72-45.

1 DAY AGO