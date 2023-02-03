Read full article on original website
Senior Will Bradley poured in a game-high 22 points and the Colts (12-7) coasted to a round-one win over the Titans (7-8) to set up a round-of-16 match-up with No. 23 Matawan on Thursday. (16) Southern 54, (17) Ocean 53 | Watch. Senior Max DiPietro hit the first of two...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap. #17 Toms River East 41 vs #16 Marlboro 39Toms River East overcame a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 41-39. They outscored Marlboro 21-4 in the final quarter led by juniors Yana Shupak, who finished with 14 points, and Sydney Murphey, who finished with 11 points. Marlboro was led by senior Erica DiSimone with a game high 15 points. Toms River East will play #1 seed SJV on Thursday.
No. 26 Keansburg at No. 7 CBA, 5 p.m. | Streaming Link. CBA has fallen prey to a tournament upset once already this season when the Colts lost to Red Bank in the Buc Classic in December. Their antennas will be up from the jump in this tournament and there is not much evidence – at least on paper – that Keansburg has a team that can send the CBA packing early. The Titans do have a senior-heavy roster and nearly knocked off Point Beach earlier in the year, but CBA will be a different beast altogether. The Pick: CBA, 72-45.
8-St. Augustine vs. 9-Pope John - winner vs. 1-Delbarton. At St. Peter's Prep, 6 p.m. At Bergen Catholic, 6 p.m. 6-CBA vs. 11-Don Bosco Prep, winner vs. 3-Bergen Catholic. At St. Joseph (Montvale), 5 p.m. 7-St. Joseph (Metuchen) vs. 10-Seton Hall Prep, winner vs. 2-St. Joseph (Montvale) Non-Public B. At...
