ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap

Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap. #17 Toms River East 41 vs #16 Marlboro 39Toms River East overcame a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 41-39. They outscored Marlboro 21-4 in the final quarter led by juniors Yana Shupak, who finished with 14 points, and Sydney Murphey, who finished with 11 points. Marlboro was led by senior Erica DiSimone with a game high 15 points. Toms River East will play #1 seed SJV on Thursday.
New Jersey 101.5

Boys Basketball – 2023 Shore Conference Tournament: Round 1 Preview and Picks

No. 26 Keansburg at No. 7 CBA, 5 p.m. | Streaming Link. CBA has fallen prey to a tournament upset once already this season when the Colts lost to Red Bank in the Buc Classic in December. Their antennas will be up from the jump in this tournament and there is not much evidence – at least on paper – that Keansburg has a team that can send the CBA packing early. The Titans do have a senior-heavy roster and nearly knocked off Point Beach earlier in the year, but CBA will be a different beast altogether. The Pick: CBA, 72-45.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy