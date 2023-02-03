HANNIBAL, Mo. — Amber Riefesel has been named the next assistant principal of Hannibal Middle School. She will begin this role in July 2023. Riefesel began her career with Hannibal Public Schools in 2003. She has a combined 20 years of experience at Hannibal Middle School. She has taught special education, reading, social studies and science at the middle school. She has been the dean of students since 2019. She completed her specialist degree in educational leadership from William Woods University.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO