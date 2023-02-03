Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Riefesel named assistant principal of Hannibal Middle School
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Amber Riefesel has been named the next assistant principal of Hannibal Middle School. She will begin this role in July 2023. Riefesel began her career with Hannibal Public Schools in 2003. She has a combined 20 years of experience at Hannibal Middle School. She has taught special education, reading, social studies and science at the middle school. She has been the dean of students since 2019. She completed her specialist degree in educational leadership from William Woods University.
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital recognized as five-star hospital on National Rural Honor Roll
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital is one of seven hospitals named to a five-star national hospital honor roll created by the National Rural Rating System. This new ratings program created by the National Rural Rating System is a new ratings program for rural and critical access hospitals. The program celebrates the extraordinary patient experiences provided by rural and critical access hospitals across the United States. The five-star rating system ranks rural and critical access hospitals, with five stars being the top ranking and one star being the lowest.
muddyrivernews.com
Farha calls city insurance issue a ‘failure of leadership’; Troup says he has information to explain it all
QUINCY — Alderman Mike Farha, chair of the city’s Finance Committee, called the city’s recent insurance issues with Blue Cross Blue Shield a “failure of leadership.”. Robert Megee, an officer with the Quincy Police Department and president of the PB&PA Unit No. 12, the bargaining union that represents all city police officers, says he believes he knows where the problem lies.
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen approve adding 10 properties to fix-or-flatten program; demolition unlikely to start for 3-4 months
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council agreed Monday night to add 10 properties to the city’s the fix-or-flatten program. Four of the properties are in the city’s 7th Ward. Six of them are in the 2nd Ward. The properties are at:. 1510 Lind. 807 Jersey. 1001 Chestnut.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Ricky Rudd and Faith Kline of Canton, Mo., at 4:04 p.m. Jan. 31. A girl was born to Justin Hinch-Keller and Brianna McKim of Quincy at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 31. A girls was born to Connor and Cristina Eling of Quincy at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 31.
muddyrivernews.com
LaHarpe couple dies Saturday in ice fishing incident at farm pond near Durham
DURHAM, Ill. — An apparent ice fishing accident on Saturday led to the death of two people in rural Hancock County. The Hancock County 911 Center received a call at approximately 3:44 p.m. Saturday reporting two people in the water from an ice fishing accident at a rural farm pond near Durham. Emergency services arrived on scene, and within minutes, both people were rescued from the water. Life-saving measures were started. A Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputy entered the water to make the rescue effort.
muddyrivernews.com
OPINION: Murder victims have names, so stop hiding them
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Patricia Blackwell received the news no parent wants to hear on the night of Jan. 25. Two people stopped by her house late that night to say her son, Taurean Snoddy, had been in a fight and was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital. They told Blackwell what had happened and said they attempted CPR on Snoddy before the ambulance arrived.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Feb. 4, 2023
Dustin Gillaspie (31) 1112 Adams St. Quincy, IL for felony retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon on 1- 27-23 at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Mark Parson (64) 28 Ridgewood Drive Hannibal, MO for failure to yield right away at 38th and Broadway on 2-3. PTC. 107.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman sentenced to four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 30 by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough to four years in federal prison, to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Washington was...
muddyrivernews.com
Arrest warrant issued for Quincy man in connection to Jan. 17 shooting incident on Bonansinga Drive
QUINCY — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, Feb. 2 for Aaron J. Gallaher of Quincy for a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Gallaher, 19, is a white male, 5-foot-6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His most recent address is in the 2500 block of Rebecca Court.
muddyrivernews.com
Owner of Codex Books looking for buyer just four months after moving to downtown location
QUINCY — Four months after moving in October to the former Kirlin’s Hallmark building at 532 Maine, owner Alex Craig is looking for a buyer for Codex Books. “Codex Group is pivoting,” Craig said. “We do healthcare services primarily, and we’re focusing more on the expansion of that division. That’s required more of my time. I just can’t be pulled both places anymore.”
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Pike County
HULL, Ill. — A Hannibal, Mo., man is facing drug charges after a recent traffic stop. A deputy sheriff for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, on a blue 2008 Mercury SUV on State Highway 106 in Hull.
Comments / 0