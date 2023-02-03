Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Dual enrollment information session for Hannibal High School students, parents set for Thursday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal High School students can now graduate with college credits already under their belts. An informational meeting about the dual enrollment program and the dual credit program for sophomores, juniors and seniors is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the HHS auditorium. The dual enrollment program...
Freshmen, transfer student numbers up at WIU for spring enrollment, but overall enrollment is flat
MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. — Western Illinois University’s spring-to-spring new freshmen class has increased 18.18 percent from 2022 to 2023, and new transfer students have increased 18.75 percent, according to 10th-day data released by WIU’s Institutional Research and Planning. International student enrollment and graduate enrollment also increased, with total...
Local births from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Ricky Rudd and Faith Kline of Canton, Mo., at 4:04 p.m. Jan. 31. A girl was born to Justin Hinch-Keller and Brianna McKim of Quincy at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 31. A girls was born to Connor and Cristina Eling of Quincy at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 31.
Letter to the Editor: Is your child becoming a proficient reader in school? Statistics would say no
Pre-pandemic 2019 Quincy Public Schools Illinois Report Card Data compiled by Wirepoints shows only 25.9 percent of third grade students met or exceeded grade level reading standards, while reading proficiency in Black students fell to only 3.1 percent. Updated Report Card data for 2021 shows further declines statewide. Unfortunately, this...
Real estate transfers in Brown County for January 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Lynn Johnson of Mount Sterling sold a residence at 11 Grandview...
Memorial Hospital recognized as five-star hospital on National Rural Honor Roll
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital is one of seven hospitals named to a five-star national hospital honor roll created by the National Rural Rating System. This new ratings program created by the National Rural Rating System is a new ratings program for rural and critical access hospitals. The program celebrates the extraordinary patient experiences provided by rural and critical access hospitals across the United States. The five-star rating system ranks rural and critical access hospitals, with five stars being the top ranking and one star being the lowest.
QPD Blotter for Feb. 4, 2023
Dustin Gillaspie (31) 1112 Adams St. Quincy, IL for felony retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon on 1- 27-23 at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Mark Parson (64) 28 Ridgewood Drive Hannibal, MO for failure to yield right away at 38th and Broadway on 2-3. PTC. 107.
Farha calls city insurance issue a ‘failure of leadership’; Troup says he has information to explain it all
QUINCY — Alderman Mike Farha, chair of the city’s Finance Committee, called the city’s recent insurance issues with Blue Cross Blue Shield a “failure of leadership.”. Robert Megee, an officer with the Quincy Police Department and president of the PB&PA Unit No. 12, the bargaining union that represents all city police officers, says he believes he knows where the problem lies.
OPINION: Murder victims have names, so stop hiding them
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Patricia Blackwell received the news no parent wants to hear on the night of Jan. 25. Two people stopped by her house late that night to say her son, Taurean Snoddy, had been in a fight and was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital. They told Blackwell what had happened and said they attempted CPR on Snoddy before the ambulance arrived.
Quincy woman sentenced to four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 30 by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough to four years in federal prison, to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Washington was...
Arrest warrant issued for Quincy man in connection to Jan. 17 shooting incident on Bonansinga Drive
QUINCY — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, Feb. 2 for Aaron J. Gallaher of Quincy for a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Gallaher, 19, is a white male, 5-foot-6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His most recent address is in the 2500 block of Rebecca Court.
