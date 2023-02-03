CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital is one of seven hospitals named to a five-star national hospital honor roll created by the National Rural Rating System. This new ratings program created by the National Rural Rating System is a new ratings program for rural and critical access hospitals. The program celebrates the extraordinary patient experiences provided by rural and critical access hospitals across the United States. The five-star rating system ranks rural and critical access hospitals, with five stars being the top ranking and one star being the lowest.

