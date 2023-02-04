Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
Port of Green Bay Receives $2.4 Million for Harbor Maintenance and Improvement
The Port of Green Bay was recently named the recipient of $2.4 million in grant funding. This money will be used for three separate projects in the harbor. The Port itself will use $1 million to stabilize the shoreline at a port development project site at the mouth of the Fox River with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Personnel Committee to Review a Pair of Residency Accommodation Requests for Firefighters
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Personnel Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. They will also review legal fees bIlled out in December and January and will...
seehafernews.com
Door County’s Historic Rock Island Boat House Restoration Project to Receive Over $1.4 Million
The State of Wisconsin’s Building Commission has approved a grant of over $1.4 million to assist in the renovation of Door County’s historic Rock Island Boat House. Senator Andre Jacque, who is also on the Commission, announced that over $100,000 in grant funds were also approved to help maintain other state parks in and around the 1st Senate District.
seehafernews.com
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Completes 48th Affordable Home
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home, this one in Sheboygan. The Tin-Aye family was given the keys to their new home in the 1500 block of South 9th Street on January 31st. The Tin Family came to the United States as refugees, looking for a safe...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
wearegreenbay.com
New business in Appleton offers wood-fired sauna experience
(WFRV) – There’s a new business in Appleton that is really heating things up. Local 5 Live visited Kōv Sauna where they offer unique wood-fired sauna experiences. We hear more about the health benefits, and how to book this mobile experience. Schedule online at kovsauna.co.
seehafernews.com
Major Fire at Manitowoc Metals Company Requires 30 Fire Departments to Battle
A massive number of firefighters were called into action over the weekend after a fire broke out at a metals processing plant in Manitowoc County. The fire began at B&B Metals Processing outside of Cleveland at around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Cleveland Fire Department was first on the scene,...
seehafernews.com
Camp Tapawingo to Host a Fundraising Banquet
A local campground aimed at helping girls build compassion, courage, and confidence has announced an upcoming fundraising banquet. The 16th Annual Friends of Wisconsin Camp Tapawingo Fundraising Banquet will be held at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc on April 1st. Those in attendance will help the camp,...
seehafernews.com
No One Hurt In Fond du Lac Recycling Fire
It took firefighters and a big claw to put out the fire at a recycling center in Fond du Lac. The fire started yesterday morning at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal. Firefighters had to use a boom, and the recycling center used a claw to pull apart the pile of burning scrap and recyclable materials.
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations
One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
wtaq.com
Brown County Deputies to Bring Double Murder Suspect Back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
whby.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
seehafernews.com
Fish And Game Meetings Return to Lincoln Park
Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig and Lieutenant Travis Aleff are scheduled to be on hand at this month’s Fish and Game Protective Association meeting. The Manitowoc Unit is returning to Lincoln Park Cabin #1 for the 7:00 p.m. meeting next Wednesday evening, February 8th. Sheriff Hartwig will provide an...
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Comments / 0