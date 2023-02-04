Read full article on original website
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require public schools to display “In God We Trust” in every building
A West Virginia bill that passed the West Virginia Senate on Monday would require “In God We Trust” to be displayed in every public school building. Senate Bill 251 passed on Monday with a vote of 32-0. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he wants to give kids in schools […]
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense
(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
Teachers Would Make $60K Minimum Under Bill in Congress Making Grants to States
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […]
qhubonews.com
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement regarding Illinois becoming the 9th state with an assault weapons ban.
Illinois has now become the ninth state across America to pass an assault weapons ban and take bold action to keep weapons of war off America’s streets. Today, President Biden commends the leadership of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Representative Bob Morgan, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials whose tireless efforts turned the pain of Highland Park and other acts of gun violence into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans.
State-Level Psychedelics Bills: Hawaii And West Virginia, NY And NH Bolster And VA Advances
The psychedelics reform movement is spanning wide across the US, offering a real spectacle at the states’ 2023 legislative sessions. After the first bills were filed in New York, Illinois, Virginia, Washington State, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Arizona followed proposals in Missouri and Massachusetts plus a third NY bill.
WKTV
New York senator introduces bill to raise state's maximum speed limit to 70 mph
A New York state senator has introduced a bill that would raise the maximum speed limit on some state roadways from 65 to 70 mph. Sen. Thomas O’Mara, R-58, introduced the bill in January. It is now being reviewed by the Senate Transportation Committee. If passed, the bill would...
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
Judge Jennifer Barrett faces unusual opposition in Senate confirmation hearing
Two defense attorneys levied sharp criticism of Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday. Testimony was cut short, so she is expected to offer her response to lawmakers next week. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge Jennifer Barrett faces unusual opposition in Senate confirmation hearing.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
NHPR
After record-breaking year of bears breaking into homes, CT lawmakers again float idea of a hunt
The number of human-bear conflicts in Connecticut skyrocketed last year. A 10 year-old boy was injured in October after being attacked by a black bear in a backyard in western Connecticut. Meanwhile, officials reported 67 home break-ins statewide in 2022, a record number that wildly outpaces annual numbers from the previous five years.
A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party. The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge the establishment...
smallbiztrends.com
House Passes Three Small Business Bills with Bipartisan Support
The House recently passed three bills, each aimed at improving the small business economic climate. The three bills have been referred to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Here are the details for the three bills, which in the House had bipartisan support:. HR 400 Investing in Main...
WJLA
Lawmakers reintroduce bills to grant DC full control over its National Guard, police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police are once again putting out all the security measures to keep everyone around Capitol Hills safe. Fencing has already been set up around the grounds, and legislation has once again been introduced to...
State senator targets lawmakers to lobbyists ‘revolving door’ with new bill
Senate Bill 34 is looking to create a two-year 'cooling off period' for lawmakers; meaning, once they finish their term, they have to wait two years before they can become a lobbyist and accept money as a lobbyist.
Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance
(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
Metro News
House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
Petersburg casino referendum bill passed by Senate committee but with a wage-guarantee caveat
RICHMOND — Petersburg's casino dreams moved another step closer to reality Wednesday despite a surprise amendment by a Senate committee member to add a required wage rate that the city's casino developer must pay its employees if the project gets approved by Petersburg voters. The Senate General Laws & Technology Committee voted...
This day in history: House passes 13th amendment, abolishing slavery in US
(CBS DETROIT) - On this day in 1865, the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery in the United States. When the Civil War began, President Abraham Lincoln's goal was restoring the Union, according to History.com.Early on in the war, the Union started to keep escaped enslaved people instead of returning them to their owners.Then, in September 1862, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people in states that rebelled against the Union.This document did not free all enslaved people in the United States at the time, as it only applied to enslaved people in the Confederacy, and not those in border states, according to historians.An amendment abolishing slavery passed the U.S. Senate in 1864 but did not pass in the House. Lincoln returned to the White House and wanted the amendment to receive bipartisan support, but many resisted. Congress passed the amendment 119 to 56 on Jan. 31, 1865, just above the two-thirds majority necessary to pass it. It was ratified in December 1865.The amendment stated, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."
