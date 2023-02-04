Read full article on original website
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
BCA investigating suspicious death in Waite Park
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.Few other details were immediately available but police do not believe the public is in any danger.Stay with WCCO.com as more information becomes available.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Mental Health Crisis Leads to Minnesota Explosives Investigation
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, reported today (February 6, 2023) his department continues to investigate a family disturbance call that led to calling a bomb squad. Sherwin says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 1st. St. NW.
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
Woman arrested after alleged knife threat in North Mankato
Police say a woman was arrested for a knife threat and assault on Sunday evening in North Mankato. Jaclyn Baker, 38, was taken into custody where she awaits charges in the matter. Baker is currently listed on the Blue Earth County Jail roster on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion
East Bethel, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured this morning when an explosion leveled a home in a Twin Cities suburb. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the city of East Bethel. Deputies and personnel from the East Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and reported finding what appeared to have been an explosion in a home under construction.
Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."MORE: Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotAccording to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.-If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Police were called to the scene just before noon Monday. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene.
Prosecutors deliver 'gut-wrenching' opening statement in Julissa Thaler murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors and Julissa Thaler's defense team began laying out their cases Friday, framing the arguments jurors will hear in the murder trial of the Spring Park woman accused of killing her own son. Thaler is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 6-year-old Eli Hart multiple times...
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
