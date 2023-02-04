ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Officials report explosion at site of train derailment in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKRC/AP) - Officials have reported an explosion that happened at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that caused a massive fire over the weekend. Anyone still in their homes within a mile of the site was told to leave immediately. Gov. Mike DeWine...
