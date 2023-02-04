ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Motley Fool

Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Meta Stock

Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Meta Stock
CoinTelegraph

Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried

Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
CNN

As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app

In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
NBC Chicago

Asia Markets Mixed as Australia Raises Interest Rates; Baidu Jumps on AI Chatbot Project

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike of 25 basis points, broadly in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%, erasing earlier gains. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.9% to...

