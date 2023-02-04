Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
NBC Chicago
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Motley Fool
Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Meta Stock
John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'
When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.
A.I. startups like OpenAI and Anthropic must partner with tech giants like Microsoft and Google. That poses problems
OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability AI have partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, respectively. The FTC is watching.
geekwire.com
‘Amazon Market’ filing in Seattle hints at new store format, as tech giant revamps retail strategy
A new filing for a long-shuttered former New Seasons grocery store in Seattle names “Amazon Market” as the financially responsible party for the project, offering a potential insight into the tech giant’s retail strategy. Permit filings have connected Amazon to the project for more than two years,...
NBC Chicago
Asia Markets Mixed as Australia Raises Interest Rates; Baidu Jumps on AI Chatbot Project
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike of 25 basis points, broadly in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%, erasing earlier gains. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.9% to...
ChatGPT rival Bard and looming event from OpenAI backer Microsoft swing Alphabet stock as artificial intelligence race heats up
Minutes after Google announced it is opening "Bard" to early testers, Microsoft teased an event that is expected to involve ChatGPT parent OpenAI.
How the U.S. Labor Market Went From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Quiet Hiring'
Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
Comments / 0