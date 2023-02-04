Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer John H. Manning Killed in the Line of Duty 85 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers the service and sacrifice of Officer John H. Manning who was killed in the line of duty on this day, February 6th, 85 years ago. Officer John Manning suffered life threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to, while making an arrest of a...
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism at Merchant Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism at Merchant Field. Police were called to the soccer field on Sunday, February 5 around 2 p.m. “There was damage to a shed along with sports equipment,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police do not know when the vandalism occured. “There is...
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Toyota Rav4
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Rav4 on Saturday night. The 2015 black Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from 154 Second Street after 7 p.m. on February 4. The vehicle has not been recovered, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have...
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $2,300 on Stolen Credit Cards
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Target for a theft on Saturday evening. Police were called to 400 Cochituate Road at 4:39 p.m. on February 4. “A wallet was stolen from a purse. The credit cards were used at the Natick Mall to make purchases totaling $2,300,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
PHOTOS: School Resource Officer McGrath Awarded #1 Badge in Framingham Police Department
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Officer Kathy McGrath was awarded badge #1 by the Framingham Police Department in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building yesterday, February 2. McGrath has worked for the Framingham Police Department for 36 years, with 23 of those years as a School Resource...
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
Upton Dispatcher Sworn In As New Framingham Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including one with experience as a dispatcher in the Town of Upton. Officer Jared Vitale was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2. Afterwards his girlfriend Mallory Daoust pinned his badge on his uniform.
MacLeod Joins Framingham Police Force
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham added five new police officers to the department on Thursday, February 2, in a ceremony at the Memorial Building. One of the five new officers was Connor MacLeod, who joins the Framingham Police Department after six years working for the TJX Companies. He...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
Wild 24 Hours For Framingham Fire: 3 Building Fires & 50-Plus Broken or Burst Pipes Calls
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a “wild 24 hours” for the Framingham Fire Department, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher this morning, February 5. The Framingham Fire Department responded to 110 calls in about 24 hours, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Department had three building fire...
