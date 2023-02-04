ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, AL

Catfish 100.1

Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians

Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa

Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
crimereads.com

“They just weren’t the kind of people for that”: The 1934 Smith Family Massacre in Demopolis, Alabama

1. The 1934 Extinguishing of the Frank Clements and Elsie Hildreth Smith Family. The coroner declared that there was no evidence that the house had been forcibly entered, but added that the investigation showed that the Smiths frequently did not lock doors and windows at night.—“Alabama Banker and Family Slain—Couple Were of Leading Families,” New York Times, November 26, 1934.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings a threat for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What a mild start to the week with spring-like 70s! We’ll keep the 70s through Wednesday, then our next storm system moves in. Ahead of that system, a few showers will be around on Tuesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella throughout the day.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspect wanted in Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
QUITMAN, MS
meridian.mi.us

Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School

The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
MERIDIAN, MS
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist

Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:47 PM on February 1,...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
MACON, MS
WTOK-TV

Man charged with lustful touching of a child

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
MERIDIAN, MS
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
