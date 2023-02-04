MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What a mild start to the week with spring-like 70s! We’ll keep the 70s through Wednesday, then our next storm system moves in. Ahead of that system, a few showers will be around on Tuesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella throughout the day.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO