Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians
Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa
Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
crimereads.com
“They just weren’t the kind of people for that”: The 1934 Smith Family Massacre in Demopolis, Alabama
1. The 1934 Extinguishing of the Frank Clements and Elsie Hildreth Smith Family. The coroner declared that there was no evidence that the house had been forcibly entered, but added that the investigation showed that the Smiths frequently did not lock doors and windows at night.—“Alabama Banker and Family Slain—Couple Were of Leading Families,” New York Times, November 26, 1934.
Parking Shortage in Downtown Northport Reportedly Over Feud with City Hall
Customers trying to eat or shop in downtown Northport will find it a little harder this week after a business there blocked off access to its parking lot, reportedly over an ongoing feud with City Hall. Northport's iconic Main Avenue is still bustling with business, but the mid-sized parking lot...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings a threat for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What a mild start to the week with spring-like 70s! We’ll keep the 70s through Wednesday, then our next storm system moves in. Ahead of that system, a few showers will be around on Tuesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella throughout the day.
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
meridian.mi.us
Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School
The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
WLOX
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist
Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:47 PM on February 1,...
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
WTOK-TV
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
wbrc.com
Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A candlelight vigil held Saturday night in remembrance of Matthew Perrigin, the victim of a fatal shooting near the Jefferson and Walker County line just a couple weeks ago. Friends and family of Perrigin gathered to remember his life and celebrate his memory on the very...
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
