Owego, NY

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
Friends of Hospice welcomes two new board members during January meeting

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting. Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.
Transforming lives at The Joshua House

There has been a host of activity within the heart of downtown Owego, N.Y. at an outreach center. The Joshua House, which is located in a revamped warehouse in the alley behind 67 North Ave., and with access via Central Avenue, welcomes youth and young adults to gather for regularly scheduled activities that feature fun and valuable life skills.
What’s Happening for the week of February 5, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY

