Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting. Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO