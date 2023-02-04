ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 13 year old in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect already in custody for allegedly selling fentanyl will soon face murder and weapons charges for the shooting death of a teenager in Mattapan, according to officials. At a news conference on Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that Csean Skerritt, 34, will be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hundreds gather to remember 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a vigil on Sunday to remember the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan last week. The vigil was held at the Rama Center in Norwood, where the line of people wanting to honor Tyler Lawrence went out the door and down the street.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Missing Hanson 13-year-old located

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
HANSON, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

18 year old flown to the hospital after crash in Holland

HOLLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver was flown to the hospital after a crash in Holland Sunday morning. The crash took place around 11:15 a.m. near 90 Sturbridge Road. Police say the teenager was ejected from the vehicle and was conscious when they arrived. The driver’s injuries are not...
HOLLAND, MA
whdh.com

1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Missing Man Found Safe After Search of Icy Pond in Arlington, Mass.

A missing man who was the subject of a search at Spy Pond in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been found, local police said. Police and firefighters had been seen at Arlington's Spy Pond on Monday morning. Arlington police and fire were investigating after someone left their personal belongings -- including phone,...
ARLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Police in Arlington ask for public’s help in finding 29-year-old man

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arlington Police Department is requesting the public’s help as they search for a 29 year old who was last seen Monday morning. Diego Valderrama was last seen around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the Cambridge and Belmont town line, according to the department. His vehicle was later found near Spy Pond in Arlington, where search and rescue crews spent part of the morning searching the water before departing around noontime.
ARLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

5-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after falling out window

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A five-year-old New Hampshire boy who fell out of a window last week has died, according to police. Officials said the five-year-old fell from a third story window last Tuesday in Manchester. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to a hospital in...
MANCHESTER, NH
WPRI 12 News

Heavy police presence in Easton; medical examiner on scene

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — There was a heavy police presence on Spooner Street in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday, causing several roads in the area to be blocked off. Authorities first arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and appeared to be gathering evidence around a house on Spooner Street.  Police were still in the area […]
EASTON, MA

