Fairfield County, CT

New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago

The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.

As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.

These municipalities are reporting the most outages:

  • Colchester, 570
  • Woodstock, 374
  • Greenwich, 263
  • Danbury, 164
  • Westport, 92

Westport, CT
