whdh.com
Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night.
WCVB
Man to be charged in shooting death of 13-year-old in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood
BOSTON — A Boston man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Massachusetts boy in Mattapan last week, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, was shot and killed just before noon on Jan. 29 near the intersection of Fremont
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 13 year old in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect already in custody for allegedly selling fentanyl will soon face murder and weapons charges for the shooting death of a teenager in Mattapan, according to officials. At a news conference on Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that Csean Skerritt, 34, will be
whdh.com
Hundreds gather to remember 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a vigil on Sunday to remember the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan last week. The vigil was held at the Rama Center in Norwood, where the line of people wanting to honor Tyler Lawrence went out the door and down the street.
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston
At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
whdh.com
Missing Hanson 13-year-old located
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh "Kie" McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod.
whdh.com
1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
Authorities announce arrest in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
“We hope that today will be the first step in the pursuit of justice — justice for Tyler Lawrence, justice for his family, and justice for this entire city.”. Officials have made an arrest in the shooting death of Tyler Lawrence, the 13-year-old who was killed while walking in Mattapan last weekend.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Easton
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night. Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house. Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified
EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
whdh.com
DA: Weapon shown by woman killed in Easton officer-involved shooting ID’d as BB gun
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials have released new details from their investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Easton. On Monday, officials with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office provided an update on the incident, which involved an Easton police officer shooting a woman who allegedly pointed a weapon at police during a well-being check.
whdh.com
UPDATE: 29-year-old man reported missing in Arlington located by police
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – The Arlington Police Department is requesting the public's help as they search for a 29 year old who was last seen Monday morning. Diego Valderrama was last seen around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the Cambridge-Belmont line, according to the department. His vehicle was later found near Spy Pond in Arlington, where search and rescue crews spent part of the morning searching the water before departing around noontime.
Boston murder suspect waives extradition hearing, expected to return to Massachusetts
A suspect in a Boston murder waived extradition today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,
whdh.com
18 year old flown to the hospital after crash in Holland
HOLLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver was flown to the hospital after a crash in Holland Sunday morning. The crash took place around 11:15 a.m. near 90 Sturbridge Road. Police say the teenager was ejected from the vehicle and was conscious when they arrived. The driver's injuries are not
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal Hingham crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hingham on Sunday. Officers responding to a report of a driver who was heading westbound on Route 3A and was "all over the road" found the intersection crash at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Shipyard Drive, according to police.
whdh.com
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Easton
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: New information provided by the Bristol District Attorney's Office can be found here. EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) – An investigation is underway after a woman armed with a weapon was fatally shot by an Easton police officer on Sunday, officials said. At about 11:30
whdh.com
5-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after falling out window
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A five-year-old New Hampshire boy who fell out of a window last week has died, according to police. Officials said the five-year-old fell from a third story window last Tuesday in Manchester. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to a hospital in
NECN
Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Easton
Police are on scene for a barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say they and several other agencies are responding to a scene on Spooner St. Police say residents have been evacuated from the area as a precaution. There is no danger to the community at
