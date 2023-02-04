ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game

The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NEWS10 ABC

Jaromir Jagr Eclipses Wayne Gretzky for Aggregate Goals Record

The Czech star remains active in Europe despite leaving the NHL after the 2018 season. Former NHL player Jaromír Jágr broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for combined goals in professional and international games with his 1,099th goal on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Jágr currently owns and...
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for February 6

* Four Wild Card spots, two competitive races in both the Eastern and Western Conference - dive into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff race as teams return to action. * Jack and Quinn Hughes are set for the sixth all-time head-to-head as the Devils (32-13-4, 68 points) and Canucks (20-26-3, 43 points) clash when the NHL's regular-season schedule resumes following All-Star Weekend.
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST PROFESSIONAL GOALS (VIDEO)

During Sunday's game between Kladno and HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr scored the 1,099th goal of his professional career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,098. Gretzky tallied his 1,098 goals between the NHL, WHA (playoffs included for both), as well on the international stage for...

