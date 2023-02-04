Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO