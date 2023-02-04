It's been a very good winter sports season at Glen Ridge High. The girls' basketball team won its first 18 games of the 2022-2023 season before dropping its first contest on Feb. 4, against Montclair Immaculate, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament (ECT). Head coach Michael DelloRusso's team visits Newark East Side, on Feb. 6 and travels to Payne Tech, on Feb. 7, with both of those games tipping off at 4 p.m. DelloRusso knew his young team would have its hands full against the top-seed and defending ECT champion Montclair Immaculate. "They have really good size and speed," said DelloRusso...

