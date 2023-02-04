ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Saddle Brook tops Pompton Lakes

Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook with 18 points in a 37-25 home victory over Pompton Lakes. Juliana Odum had nine points for Saddle Brook (17-4), which jumped out to a 22-13 first-half lead. Mia Soto scored 12 points for Pompton Lakes (11-9), with Gina Oswald adding 11 points. The N.J....
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.

Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge Girls' Basketball Team (Now 18-1 on the Season) Advanced to the County Quarterfinals; Ridgers Wrestling Begins Quest for a State Sectional Title on Feb. 6

It's been a very good winter sports season at Glen Ridge High. The girls' basketball team won its first 18 games of the 2022-2023 season before dropping its first contest on Feb. 4, against Montclair Immaculate, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament (ECT). Head coach Michael DelloRusso's team visits Newark East Side, on Feb. 6 and travels to Payne Tech, on Feb. 7, with both of those games tipping off at 4 p.m. DelloRusso knew his young team would have its hands full against the top-seed and defending ECT champion Montclair Immaculate.  "They have really good size and speed," said DelloRusso...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Laverty, Beckerman, Morales Lift Bernards Boys Basketball To 'Senior Day' Victory

The Bernards High boys basketball team picked the perfect day to snap its six-game losing streak. The Mountaineers, led by Connor Laverty's 20 points, Taejin Beckerman's 15 points and Gabriel Morales's 11 points, earned a 76-53 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday afternoon during Bernards' annual 'Senior Day' in Bernardsville. With the win, Bernards improved to 9-12 this season. Newark Academy, which received a game-high 22 points from Jaden Simon, fell to 4-18. The six Bernards' seniors that were honored included Beckerman, Hayden Byrne, Aidan Laverty, Julian Martinez, Marc Nakashian and Nathaniel Schmerler. Other contributors in the victory were Logan Marks (four points), Byrne...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville edges out Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Handy posted 17 points as Robbinsville defeated Snyder 64-60 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (14-8) held a 28-24 lead at the half and held on with both teams scoring 36 points in the second half. Pat Kapp and Evan Bunnell also added 16 points each. Samir Jordan led the way for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy