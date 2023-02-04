Read full article on original website
Paco Rabanne: 10 Vintage Photos of the Late Fashion Designer’s Fascinating Life
Paco Rabanne was known for working in unusual materials to make dresses as well as bags. Among his many contributions, his disco-era sequined dresses and his iconic 1969 metallic bag stand out, as the designer worked in materials no longer as popular today. These festive, brilliant and unique fashions were made in the image of the designer. The great Spanish fashion designer and perfumer died on February 3, 2023 in Portsall, Brittany, France at the age of 88. Below, look back on moments from his life.
Legendary designer Paco Rabanne has passed away
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has passed away, aged 88. The sad news has been confirmed by the company Puig, which owns his namesake label. The designer leaves behind a great legacy, having had enormous influence on the fashion industry, particularly with his space age-inspired sequin chainmail dresses and bags, which were first presented back in the 1960s, and are still favourites today. He was also behind a number of wildly successful fragrances.
Paco Rabanne Dies at 88
Just this week, fashion designer Paco Rabanne revealed a collaboration with celebrity Elle Fanning in correlation to a new fragrance launch for Fame in the US. Today, WWD reported the industry insider passed away at age 88. Happi Top 30 company Puig is the owner of Rabanne's fragrance line as...
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne is dead at age 88
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at 88 years old. That's according to his fashion house. As NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, he was known for his fragrances and space-age designs. (SOUNDBITE OF BOB CREWE AND THE GLITTERHOUSE SONG, "BARBARELLA") MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: In the campy 1968 sci-fi...
LVMH Sales Slowed and Prada Crowned World's Hottest Brand in This Week's Top Fashion News
On Friday morning, the fashion industry suffered a big loss: Puig confirmed the death of legendary fashion designer Paco Rabanne, stating he had passed at his home in Portsall, France, at the age of 88. With the announcement, the parent company reminded the world of his “enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name” — and the industry has continued to celebrate Rabanne’s impact.
Designer Paco Rabanne, iconoclast couturier of experimental dresses, dies at 88
The group that owns fashion house Paco Rabanne says the Spanish-born designer, known for perfumes and metallic, space-age fashions, has died at 88.
Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies at 88, Paul Signac Thief Sentenced to Five Years, and More: Morning Links for February 6, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PACO RABANNE, the inimitable Spanish fashion designer who made his name by constructing garments out of metal and plastic in the 1960s, and then built an empire selling fragrances, died on Friday, at 88, the New York Times reports. Rabanne’s many claims to fame include creating Jane Fonda’s instantly iconic outfit for the 1968 feature Barbarella out of materials like PVC and chainmail, and serving as costume designer for Jean-Luc Godard’s 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her (1967). Coco Chanel once quipped that Rabanne was “a metalworker not a couturier,” the Guardian notes, but he found plenty of other admirers, including...
