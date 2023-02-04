Read full article on original website
Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield
The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12.
Stanley-Boyd Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Stanley-Boyd. Justin McManus (21-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 won by fall over Brayden Kunze (Regis/Altoona) 22-21 (Fall 0:29) 1st Place Match – Theo...
Thorp/Owen-Withee Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet; Nathan Zarins Leads the Way with Title
Cons. Semi – Ayden Anderson (Bloomer/Colfax) 31-18 won by fall over Cera Philson (Thorp/Owen-Withee) 21-12 (Fall 5:45) 5th Place Match – Lukas Simenson (Cadott) 18-14 won by decision over Cera Philson (Thorp/Owen-Withee) 21-12 (Dec 8-5) 120. Steven Williams (3-20) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points. Quarterfinal –...
Cadott Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet: Led by Titles from Tegels, Lindsay, Webster, Lodahl, Pfeiffer, Drier, Sonnentag
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Cadott. Kaleb Lodahl (27-7) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kaleb Lodahl (Cadott) 27-7 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Kaleb Lodahl (Cadott) 27-7 won by major decision over Cillian O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 18-14 (MD 12-2) 1st Place Match –...
Yeske Scores 30, Auburndale Boys Run Past Prentice
Auburndale Ran away from Prentice in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 84-57. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 13, Weinfurter 12, Brown 2, Scholl 2, Yeske 30, Willfahrt 20, Raab 2, Anderson 2, Weber 1. Prentice scoring: Blomber 24, Staroba 2, Lord 8, Hartmann 8, Esterholm 4, Makovsky 11. Thanks to Auburndale Coach...
Borchardt and Davis Combine for 43 Points, Edgar Girls Knock Off Phillips
The Edgar girls basketball team took down Phillips in Marawood Conference Basketball, 66-60. Reagan Borchardt led Edgar with 26 points, and Leah Davis added 17 points. Edgar scoring: Borchardt 26, Wirkus 9, Baumann 1, Schnelle 6, Davis 17, Skrypczyk 4, Yonker 3. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 22, Knaack 2, M. Eckert...
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus
Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
Logan Amacher of Owen-Withee Named Semifinalist for State’s Top Senior Boys Basketball Defensive Player
Semifinalists have been named for the state's top senior boys basketball defensive player, published by WSN. Logan Amacher has been announced as a semifinalist for the award.
Marshfield Divers go #1-3 at Wisconsin Valley Conference Swimming and Diving Meet
Marshfield took the top three spots in diving at the WVC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships:. wvc_boys_swim_results_2023 (1)
Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles
Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
Medford Wrestlers Take GNC Title; Thaddeus Sigmund, Jude Stark, Owen Higgins, Parker Lissner, Gage Losiewicz, Cory Lindahl Capture Titles
Medford Wrestling Results: Great Northern Conference Meet. Broden Schilling (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 27.0 team points. Round 1 – Broden Schilling (Medford Area) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Broden Schilling (Medford Area) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Presley Gutbrod...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
Rice Lake Police Identify Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Of Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store
BARRON COUNTY -- The Rice Lake Police Department has issued the following update regarding the investigation into an armed robbery in Rice Lake. As previously reported in September 2022, Rice Lake Police Officers responded to an armed robbery on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store in the City of Rice Lake.
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan
A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
Man arrested for stabbing at local bar
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County. A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
