ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestletalk.com

Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors

Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
ringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut

The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
TAMPA, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s

“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
wrestletalk.com

Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW

Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
PWMania

New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

New Title Match Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend their titles on AEW Dynamite’s Championship Fight Night on Wednesday. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy at Friday night’s AEW Rampage. The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday, when they will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
EL PASO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Says TNA Couldn't Afford Talent Who Is Now Top WWE Star

There isn't a whole lot that Jeff Jarrett hasn't experienced within professional wrestling. He's won countless championships, been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and currently serves as AEW's Director of Business Development. But before the HOF and AEW, there was TNA, a promotion that "Double J" himself founded in 2002.
wrestlinginc.com

Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms

Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Looks Back At Jim Crockett Promotions: Tully, Boss Man, More

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross took a look back at the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Good Ol’ JR recalled how Tully Blanchard wasn’t all that happy, what it meant to lose Big Bubba Rogers to the (then) WWF, and the Bunkhouse Stampede match between Ric Flair and Road Warrior Hawk.
PWMania

WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon

While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
PWMania

Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring. Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main...
PWMania

WWE Supershow Live Event Results from Pensacola, FL 2/5/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow live event at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida:. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a no contest as Io Sky interferes. Becky Lynch comes to the ring to set up a tag team match.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy