wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Rumor About WWE NXT Talent Working Indie Promotions
As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced that they have a working relationship with "WWE NXT" and "NXT" star Ivy Nile is going to be wrestling at one of their events next Saturday, February 11 in Texas City, Texas. After the...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
PWMania
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
PWMania
New Title Match Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend their titles on AEW Dynamite’s Championship Fight Night on Wednesday. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy at Friday night’s AEW Rampage. The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday, when they will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
PWMania
Grayson Waller Confronts Shawn Michaels, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Dijak’s Finger, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call following Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Here are the highlights:. * Michaels stated that they put on a fantastic show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day and the roster, and that...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Says TNA Couldn't Afford Talent Who Is Now Top WWE Star
There isn't a whole lot that Jeff Jarrett hasn't experienced within professional wrestling. He's won countless championships, been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and currently serves as AEW's Director of Business Development. But before the HOF and AEW, there was TNA, a promotion that "Double J" himself founded in 2002.
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Looks Back At Jim Crockett Promotions: Tully, Boss Man, More
Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross took a look back at the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Good Ol’ JR recalled how Tully Blanchard wasn’t all that happy, what it meant to lose Big Bubba Rogers to the (then) WWF, and the Bunkhouse Stampede match between Ric Flair and Road Warrior Hawk.
PWMania
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon
While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
PWMania
Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring. Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main...
PWMania
WWE Supershow Live Event Results from Pensacola, FL 2/5/2023
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow live event at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida:. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a no contest as Io Sky interferes. Becky Lynch comes to the ring to set up a tag team match.
