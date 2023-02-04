ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8CC5_0kcTWW4E00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday and Sunday!

Bismarck/Mandan

PBR Rodeo This amazing showcase of the best of rodeo royalty comes to the Bismarck Event Center this weekend. Come and watch the finest old and new talent in the north come together for bronco-busting, bull-riding, and all sorts of rodeo roughhousing! Saturday, February 4 — Sunday, February 5, various times

Crimes of the Heart The classic Pulitzer-winning ‘tragicomedy’ by Beth Henley once again comes to the Dakota Stage Playhouse for the first time in more than ten years. The story of a group of sisters returning home and confronting their pasts as they do so is a tale that is both hilarious and heartbreaking. Don’t miss this classic performance! Various times, Sunday, February 4- Sunday, February 12

American Women Many of the most famous composers are gentlemen from overseas… but the American Women series at the Belle Mehus Auditorium focuses on female composers from America. This entry into the series introduces the premiere of Amy Beach’s “Maria Stuart”, featuring guest soprano Tammy Hensrud, and also includes Florence Price’s “Symphony #2” and Libby Larsen’s “Parachute Dancing”. Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.

SCHEELS Bat Demo SCHEELS experts and representatives from the Bismarck Larks come together for this year’s Bat Demo at the Sanford Power Facility. This is a great opportunity for baseball fans to try the newest bats on the market, as well as receive free t-shirts and a discount ticket good for 20% off all bats. Saturday, February 4, 11:00 a.m – 3:30 p.m.

Minot

Indoor Putt-Putt Golf Tournament Take mini golf to the max at Wildwood Country Club at the Putt-Putt Tournament! Grab a partner, pay the $40 fee, and enjoy 27 full holes of golf as well as a complimentary lunch on game day. Spots are limited, so be sure to book yours in advance. Saturday, February 4, 12:00 p.m.

A Story to Tell The Minot Symphony Orchestra is trying a new style for their family concerts, and you’re invited. During this concert, Minot State English Professor Dr. Eric Furuseth and Maya Temanson explain the plot of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as both young and old musicians perform incidental music fitting the story, as well as Mozart’s father’s own Toy Symphony. Saturday, February 4, 3:00 p.m. (concert talk begins at 2:00 p.m.)

Dickinson

2023 NDGWA Annual Meeting and Conference The annual meeting of the North Dakota Grape and Wine Association (NDGWA) will be taking place at Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery this year. With not only updates on grape breeding, wine fining, and wine presentations, but competitions, a banquet, and a social, there’s something for everyone.

Nothing in Williston this week, but seeing as how there was nothing in Dickinson next week, it balances out quite well. We’ll be back next week with another list!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Bismarck Larks’ new group areas: Big fun with small parties

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — The Bismarck Larks are well-known in our community, and while everyone loves heading to the stadium to watch a game, there are some that would prefer to do so in a more private part of the ballpark. To remedy these concerns, the Larks have added two more private areas for smaller […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota winters can be cold, dark, and icy. Yet for some, the weather is welcome. A group of Bismarck parents, with almost enough kids to field a couple of hockey teams, built a backyard ice rink that has brought their families and the neighborhood together.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Showing your date that they’re the best, by par

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you ready for a special night with your significant other? If you’re struggling to come up with Valentine’s Day date ideas, don’t worry: Taylor Aasen gave us one date night idea that will surely have your date swinging with joy. Golf Etc. in Bismarck is an indoor golf facility with […]
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon

This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Featured Teacher: Mrs. Smallbeck at Bismarck High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend, Bismarck High School’s Science Bowl Team competed in the statewide tournament at the University of Mary. They were led by Mrs. Valerie Smallbeck. She’s an AP biology, general biology and chemistry teacher at Bismarck High. She’s also this week’s Featured Teacher on Country Morning Today.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: The Innovation School

During the conversation, Barth discussed how this type of schooling is different from traditional ones, who it's for, how the school promotes project-based learning, and what the kids' transition is like when they go to a traditional school setting.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Game and Fish Updates: Electronic Posting and Artists in Residence

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This week’s list of news from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department sheds light on their Electronic Posting System for the 2023-2024 hunting season, as well as introduces their latest Artist in Residence Program. The Department of Game and Fish’s Electronic Posting System — which allows landowners to post their […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man adds two more ice sculptures to collection

BISMARCK, N.D. - Most of us are looking forward to the warmer weather this weekend, but one Bismarck man is a little sad about the forecasted highs. We first met Dean Ficek a few weeks ago, when he showed us the giant ice sculptures he created in his front yard.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy