What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday and Sunday!

Bismarck/Mandan

PBR Rodeo — This amazing showcase of the best of rodeo royalty comes to the Bismarck Event Center this weekend. Come and watch the finest old and new talent in the north come together for bronco-busting, bull-riding, and all sorts of rodeo roughhousing! Saturday, February 4 — Sunday, February 5, various times

Crimes of the Heart — The classic Pulitzer-winning ‘tragicomedy’ by Beth Henley once again comes to the Dakota Stage Playhouse for the first time in more than ten years. The story of a group of sisters returning home and confronting their pasts as they do so is a tale that is both hilarious and heartbreaking. Don’t miss this classic performance! Various times, Sunday, February 4- Sunday, February 12

American Women — Many of the most famous composers are gentlemen from overseas… but the American Women series at the Belle Mehus Auditorium focuses on female composers from America. This entry into the series introduces the premiere of Amy Beach’s “Maria Stuart”, featuring guest soprano Tammy Hensrud, and also includes Florence Price’s “Symphony #2” and Libby Larsen’s “Parachute Dancing”. Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.

SCHEELS Bat Demo — SCHEELS experts and representatives from the Bismarck Larks come together for this year’s Bat Demo at the Sanford Power Facility. This is a great opportunity for baseball fans to try the newest bats on the market, as well as receive free t-shirts and a discount ticket good for 20% off all bats. Saturday, February 4, 11:00 a.m – 3:30 p.m.

Minot

Indoor Putt-Putt Golf Tournament — Take mini golf to the max at Wildwood Country Club at the Putt-Putt Tournament! Grab a partner, pay the $40 fee, and enjoy 27 full holes of golf as well as a complimentary lunch on game day. Spots are limited, so be sure to book yours in advance. Saturday, February 4, 12:00 p.m.

A Story to Tell — The Minot Symphony Orchestra is trying a new style for their family concerts, and you’re invited. During this concert, Minot State English Professor Dr. Eric Furuseth and Maya Temanson explain the plot of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as both young and old musicians perform incidental music fitting the story, as well as Mozart’s father’s own Toy Symphony. Saturday, February 4, 3:00 p.m. (concert talk begins at 2:00 p.m.)

Dickinson

2023 NDGWA Annual Meeting and Conference — The annual meeting of the North Dakota Grape and Wine Association (NDGWA) will be taking place at Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery this year. With not only updates on grape breeding, wine fining, and wine presentations, but competitions, a banquet, and a social, there’s something for everyone.

Nothing in Williston this week, but seeing as how there was nothing in Dickinson next week, it balances out quite well. We’ll be back next week with another list!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.