FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Related
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus holds off Central Catholic to claim the EPC West Division
EMMAUS, Pa. - Regular season finale for two playoff teams in Emmaus, as the Green Hornets held off Allentown Central Catholic, 59-49. A big win for the Green Hornets at the postseason begins. With the win, the Green Hornets clinch the West Division in the EPC and enter the tournament...
Executive boys basketball has winning streak halted; Parkland falls at Hoop Group event
The Executive Education and Parkland boys basketball teams chose to participate in the Hoop Group Lehigh Valley Showcase to face quality competition. The two programs certainly got that on Sunday afternoon. Executive fell to Patrick School 67-38, and the Trojans dropped a 68-49 result to Archbishop Wood during the event...
WFMZ-TV Online
Children's author returns to Allentown elementary school, shares her story with students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An author returned to the same Allentown elementary school where her story began more than four decades ago. In 1978, Kimberly Lipsky Weidman wrote an essay about what love meant to her as part of a schoolwide contest. Weidman, who was a third grader at Muhlenberg Elementary...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging. "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
Doylestown Sportswear Store Offering Outrageous Promotion if the Eagles Win the Super Bowl
In one of the most peculiar and talked-about promotions in the history of Bucks County businesses, one owner is offering the savings of a lifetime. Monica Evans wrote about the local business owner for Fox 29. John Calvecchio, owner of Sports Connection in Doylestown, is offering a huge savings opportunity...
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
shsnews.org
The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers unique opportunity to all
The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers the community all sorts of possibilities for people who want to put on skates and have fun. A popular destination for children of all ages, the Big Wheel offers a variety of activities to the public, including regular sessions throughout the week, roller hockey, after-school programs, home-school skates, and tiny tots meant for kids below the age of five.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University
Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
Dorney Park holding week-long hiring event in Allentown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It may only be February, but Dorney Park in Allentown is already gearing up for its 140th season in May. The park is looking to fill 2,000 season positions. A week-long hiring event starts next Saturday, Feb. 18. Positions available include ride operators, lifeguards and security, among many other roles. The amusement park is also planning to fill several full-time positions with competitive wages, incredible perks and benefits for mechanics.
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's beyond comprehension': Vandals wreak havoc on Reading church
READING, Pa. – A church community is looking for answers after discovering its place of worship was vandalized over the weekend. Standing in the church he's led for 15 years, Pastor Isaiah Adio is still shaken by what he found Sunday morning, just before services were ready to begin.
thevalleyledger.com
TOTO AND JOURNEY ROCKED THE PPL CENTER IN ALLENTOWN | Review by: Janel Spiegel – Photography by: Diane Fleischman
The 50 Year Celebration Anniversary for Journey. The “Wheel in the Sky” keeps turning. It was brisk tonight with a beautiful moon in the sky. The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the PPL Center to see JOURNEY, and Toto. It is the 50-year anniversary celebration for JOURNEY. Imagine having a career and songs that still have a strong effect on people. Songs that move people in specific ways, or songs that have been part of life in some way.
