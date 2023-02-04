ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Philly

A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus holds off Central Catholic to claim the EPC West Division

EMMAUS, Pa. - Regular season finale for two playoff teams in Emmaus, as the Green Hornets held off Allentown Central Catholic, 59-49. A big win for the Green Hornets at the postseason begins. With the win, the Green Hornets clinch the West Division in the EPC and enter the tournament...
EMMAUS, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.    "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
shsnews.org

The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers unique opportunity to all

The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers the community all sorts of possibilities for people who want to put on skates and have fun. A popular destination for children of all ages, the Big Wheel offers a variety of activities to the public, including regular sessions throughout the week, roller hockey, after-school programs, home-school skates, and tiny tots meant for kids below the age of five.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
NAZARETH, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University

Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Dorney Park holding week-long hiring event in Allentown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It may only be February, but Dorney Park in Allentown is already gearing up for its 140th season in May. The park is looking to fill 2,000 season positions. A week-long hiring event starts next Saturday, Feb. 18. Positions available include ride operators, lifeguards and security, among many other roles. The amusement park is also planning to fill several full-time positions with competitive wages, incredible perks and benefits for mechanics. 
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school

High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'It's beyond comprehension': Vandals wreak havoc on Reading church

READING, Pa. – A church community is looking for answers after discovering its place of worship was vandalized over the weekend. Standing in the church he's led for 15 years, Pastor Isaiah Adio is still shaken by what he found Sunday morning, just before services were ready to begin.
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

TOTO AND JOURNEY ROCKED THE PPL CENTER IN ALLENTOWN | Review by: Janel Spiegel – Photography by: Diane Fleischman

The 50 Year Celebration Anniversary for Journey. The “Wheel in the Sky” keeps turning. It was brisk tonight with a beautiful moon in the sky. The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the PPL Center to see JOURNEY, and Toto. It is the 50-year anniversary celebration for JOURNEY. Imagine having a career and songs that still have a strong effect on people. Songs that move people in specific ways, or songs that have been part of life in some way.
ALLENTOWN, PA

