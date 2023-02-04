Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco
Amazon and Costco are seeing similar slowdowns in sales growth. Amazon runs a wider array of businesses, and its performance is more variable. Costco is more reliable, but it may not offer the same growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
NBC Miami
ChatGPT Has Made AI the Hot New Thing in Silicon Valley, and Investors Are Suddenly Very Interested
In just a couple of months, the question-and-answer chatbot ChatGPT has become so popular that it's not unusual for users to see a message saying it's at capacity and can't handle any more queries. According to UBS, ChatGPT was averaging about 13 million visitors per day by the end of January.
Market Minute: Google Hiring Slowdown, Apple Sales Drop & Amazon Profits Sink
"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. Just yesterday, it looked like tech stocks were flying high after Meta rallied more than 20 percent on the heels of a strong earnings report. Then Google parent Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon all released their earnings after the bell, and the narrative quickly shifted. ALPHABET SLOWING HIRING Alphabet, for example, reported a 34 percent drop in net income and its fourt consecutive decline in profits, in large part due to a slow down in digital advertising. The company stressed that its trying to get back onto firmer ground. “We’re...
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
Amazon’s Prime Bundles Targeted in FTC Antitrust Push (Report)
The Federal Trade Commission is preparing a potential antitrust lawsuit against Amazon that targets multiple business practices, including the bundling practices it uses with its Prime subscription services. The Wall Street Journal reported that the timing of any case “remains in flux,” and said the agency could decide not to...
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs as tech job losses continue
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will cut about 12,000 jobs, as tech companies across the board continue to engage in mass layoffs. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees on Friday. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality…
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Mixed as Australia Raises Interest Rates; Baidu Jumps on AI Chatbot Project
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike of 25 basis points, broadly in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%, erasing earlier gains. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.9% to...
As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'
When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.
A.I. startups like OpenAI and Anthropic must partner with tech giants like Microsoft and Google. That poses problems
OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability AI have partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, respectively. The FTC is watching.
