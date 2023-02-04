Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey
Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday
Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
NBC San Diego
Winklevoss Twins' Crypto Exchange Gemini to Contribute $100 Million to Genesis Bankruptcy Recovery
Crypto exchange Gemini will contribute $100 million in cash to a recovery plan for bankrupt crypto lender Genesis. The exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins, said the funds would be reserved for its Earn users, who had about $900 million of assets frozen when Genesis paused withdrawals. Crypto exchange Gemini...
bitcoinist.com
New Record: Half Of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands In 2 Years
Bitcoin has experienced a bullish trend in 2022, which is reflected in the number of BTC held in storage. Savings or long-term storage of Bitcoin reached a new record in early February as holders anticipate a return to pre-2022 price levels. 49% Of Bitcoin In Long-Term Holdings. According to data...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
NBC San Diego
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers
Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
blockchain.news
TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange
This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
NBC San Diego
Optimism on Chinese Stocks Soars to Five-Year Highs
BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge
Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
NBC San Diego
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Tesla Reported $140 Million in Net Losses from Bitcoin Last Year
During the second quarter of last year, Tesla sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin holdings.
Comments / 0