ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey

Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
Benzinga

Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday

Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
msn.com

‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
bitcoinist.com

New Record: Half Of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands In 2 Years

Bitcoin has experienced a bullish trend in 2022, which is reflected in the number of BTC held in storage. Savings or long-term storage of Bitcoin reached a new record in early February as holders anticipate a return to pre-2022 price levels. 49% Of Bitcoin In Long-Term Holdings. According to data...
NBC San Diego

Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers

Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
blockchain.news

TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange

This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding

A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
NBC San Diego

Optimism on Chinese Stocks Soars to Five-Year Highs

BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge

Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NBC San Diego

Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock

Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...

Comments / 0

Community Policy