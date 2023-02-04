Read full article on original website
2nd Annual "Drive the Speed Limit on Indian River Drive"
Fort Pierce - Monday February 06, 2023: A commemorative ceremony is being held Tuesday to encourage residents to slow down on Indian River Drive. Its sponsored by Remember for Change, in memory of a young woman killed two-years ago. Claudia Trewyn Bradley was 19 years old when a drunk driver...
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!
Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College
FORT PIERCE—The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition,...
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center
2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
'Big changes': Family of mother shot and killed at MLK Jr. event in Fort Pierce calling for change
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Family members and friends of a mother who was shot while attending aMartin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce and later died want answers from city officials. They want to know how city commissioners plan to help keep people safe at future events. Victim...
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Arrest of Two Suspects
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 57-year-old Gary Robin Kirkland last Thursday afternoon, February 2, on burglary and vehicle theft allegations. According to a release from the IRCSO, the events leading up to his apprehension began shortly after noon Thursday when IRC...
MCSO: Arisbel Paumier Mendez Arrested on Burglary Allegations
Martin County - Monday February 6, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested Arisbel Paumier Mendez of Ocala on allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is accused of attempting to steal tools from a travel trailer in Martin County.
Pedestrian struck near St. Sebastian Church on U.S. Highway 1
A pedestrian was rushed to Holmes Regional after being struck by a pickup truck near the St. Sebastian Church. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:40 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was bleeding from the head and suffered a broken rib. The crash victim was awake and talking to investigators.
Vero man’s disappearance devastates family, friends
The night before 27-year-old Johnny Peters went missing, he enjoyed a casual meatloaf dinner with his brother Freddy and friend Steven Stewart at the Peters brothers’ Vero home, then the three sat around a fire pit in the backyard, with good vibes flowing. It would be the final time...
Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site
Police say the suspects cut the locks to several storage containers Sunday and stole more than $30,000 worth of copper, wiring, tools and generators
Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
Brevard County woman claims $2 million Powerball prize
A Brevard County woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize on Friday.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Indian River County. On Feb. 3, around 11:40 p.m., deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of US Highway 1 and Highland Drive.
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise
A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified
Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.
