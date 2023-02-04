ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

wqcs.org

2nd Annual "Drive the Speed Limit on Indian River Drive"

Fort Pierce - Monday February 06, 2023: A commemorative ceremony is being held Tuesday to encourage residents to slow down on Indian River Drive. Its sponsored by Remember for Change, in memory of a young woman killed two-years ago. Claudia Trewyn Bradley was 19 years old when a drunk driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College

FORT PIERCE—The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition,...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center

2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Human remains of adult man found in Okeechobee, officials say

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating human remains of an adult male found in Okeechobee Saturday. Officials say the remains were found in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator. The Okeechobee County sheriff nor FDLE have shared why a FDLE investigator was searching this specific area prior to the grim discovery.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

MCSO: Arisbel Paumier Mendez Arrested on Burglary Allegations

Martin County - Monday February 6, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested Arisbel Paumier Mendez of Ocala on allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is accused of attempting to steal tools from a travel trailer in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Pedestrian struck near St. Sebastian Church on U.S. Highway 1

A pedestrian was rushed to Holmes Regional after being struck by a pickup truck near the St. Sebastian Church. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:40 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was bleeding from the head and suffered a broken rib. The crash victim was awake and talking to investigators.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Vero man’s disappearance devastates family, friends

The night before 27-year-old Johnny Peters went missing, he enjoyed a casual meatloaf dinner with his brother Freddy and friend Steven Stewart at the Peters brothers’ Vero home, then the three sat around a fire pit in the backyard, with good vibes flowing. It would be the final time...
VERO BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
VERO BEACH, FL
Ash Jurberg

Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise

A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified

Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
PALM BAY, FL

