A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.

WEST MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO