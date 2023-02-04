Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?
Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
Details Of Second Chinese Balloon Spotted Over Colombia Released
Colombia has confirmed a sighting of an airborne object, similar to a balloon, flying over its territory, a day after a US military F-22 jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Colombia’s air force issued a statement providing limited
What to know about the alleged Chinese spy balloon
A Chinese balloon visible from earth is flying at 60,000 feet, according to defense officials who believe it's spying on the U.S. They aren't too worried.
US pops Chinese 'spy' balloon over Atlantic, Beijing bursts in reaction
Beijing has denounced the shooting down of a Chinese "spy balloon" by the U.S. military on Saturday and said it reserves the right to "response." The balloon, estimated to be the size of three school buses, flying at 60,000 feet, was passing over strategic American military facilities, U.S. media reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Tracking the suspected Chinese spy balloon
The Pentagon said at midday Friday that a Chinese spy balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States, and that the U.S. rejected China's claims that it was not being used for surveillance.
WCNC
Where is the Chinese balloon going next?
ARKANSAS, USA — A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted flying across the skies in the United States. While the U.S. government has been tracking it, reports have the balloon spotted over Montana on Feb. 2, and over the central states on Feb. 3, and even as close as Missouri.
Some weather models bring Chinese balloon over Mississippi
A balloon claimed by China to be a wayward weather research device is making its way across America’s skies, and some National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spaghetti models bring it right over Mississippi towards the Gulf of Mexico. U. S. officials denied the balloon is simply an innocent...
Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down With Missile in United States
A Chinese spy balloon that has been vexing authorities and transiting the United States for days was shot down on Saturday, February 4th. Secretary of Defense Loyd J. Austin III, confirmed in a written statement released by the Department of Defense, that a U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon over the coast of South Carolina. Authorities had been hesitant to shoot down the balloon as they feared causing a loss of life or injury due to a potential debris field that would be created.
Former CIA Officer Explains How Chinese Spy Balloon May Benefit U.S.
"I'm really hopeful that this will be an intelligence boon for us seeing what this payload has," Tracy Walder said on Sunday.
Chinese spy balloon headed for NC skies this weekend
A forecast map from shows the balloon heading over southern Indiana, Kentucky, and a corner of Tennessee before arriving over North Carolina airspace.
