Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
5 TV shows coming in February you need to watch
Every month, all the top streaming services come out with exciting new shows. Some are more high-profile than others (think The Last of Us), while others fly under the radar ,but are worth watching. Whatever mood you might be in, whether it’s romantic because of Valentine’s Day, hopeful with the end of winter in sight, or stressed out as you delve full force into the New Year, February is a great month for sitting back, relaxing, and checking out a new show.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-22)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including That '90s Show, Night Court and Truth Be Told
Thanks to a New Deal, You Can Still Stream These Fox Shows Next Day on Hulu
Last week, Fox renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers for at least two more seasons each through 2025, and this week a new deal with Hulu will ensure that every one of those episodes will be on the streaming service the day after it airs. Deadline reports that this deal came just ahead of when the companies’ previous deal was set to end in September.
How to watch TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ season 22 premiere: Time, channel, free live stream
TLC’s hit reality show “Say Yes to the Dress” season 22 will premiere tonight, Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. This season, Randy and his team navigate indecisive and panicked brides, opinionated family members and a woman who wants a wedding dress despite being single. Plus, cast members both past and present join Randy for a special look back to celebrate their success and reminisce about the stand out moments they’ve witnessed over the years.
ETOnline.com
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
‘Frasier’: Toks Olagundoye Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
EXCLUSIVE: The Frasier sequel series for Paramount+ has rounded out its series regular cast by adding Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors). From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Olagundoye will play Olivia, head of the psych department at an Ivy League university. She projects confidence, warmth, and professionalism—in other words, the opposite of how completely unglued she...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
What Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Feb. 6, 2023
A guide to what shows are streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max the week of Feb. 6, 2023.
How to watch the last auditions on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ tonight (2/6/23): FREE live stream
The final auditions to get a spot in the finals of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air tonight, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” airs at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 on NBC. LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable, you can watch NBC...
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'New Amsterdam'
Spinoffs of a teen comedy-drama and baking competition series are also trending on the streaming service.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Early Premiere: Release Time and Date
The Last of Us will not premiere a new episode on Sunday. That's because The Last of Us will stream episode 5 earlier in the week to avoid competition with Super Bowl LVII, HBO announced ahead of Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand." While the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia ...
CNET
Peacock Review: Few Originals, But Cheap Access to Network TV, Movies May Grab You
With roughly 20 million subscribers, the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock has seen a slow rise in growth since its 2020 launch. After adding new episodes of NBC shows, Hallmark content and Days of Our Lives to the streaming platform, it's leveling up its new and original content. However, it also eliminated its free tier for new customers in January.
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in February
Apple TV Plus is stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show. Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But...
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
Rob Lowe Is an Unstable Tech Titan in Teaser for Netflix Comedy With Son John Owen Lowe — Get Release Date
Netflix has set a release date and revealed a new teaser for Unstable, its upcoming comedy co-starring the father-and-son team of Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. Premiering Thursday, March 30 with all eight half-hour episodes, Unstable stars Rob Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a universally admired, eccentric and narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. Alas, in the wake of his wife’s death, he’s in a bit of a freefall. His son Jackson Dragon (played by John Owen Lowe), meanwhile, is none of those things. So the question becomes: “Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage...
tvinsider.com
Nore Davis Developing Comedy Series ‘Guards’ at Fox
Comedian and actor Nore Davis, perhaps best known for playing Solomon in Apple TV’s Dickinson, is developing a new comedy series, Guards, for Fox, with comedy writer Crystal Jenkins (I Love That For You). According to Deadline, Davis will star in and executive produce the series, which is described...
Reality stars look for the one in Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ trailer
Former stars from Netflix dating shows are getting another shot at love in “Perfect Match,” where they’ll strategically couple up and attempt to break up others.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0